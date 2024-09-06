The excitement surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics nearly brought the world to a halt. Some of the world’s best athletes gathered in one of the most iconic cities. With memorable moments like Snoop Dogg memes and break-dancing controversies, these Games won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Paris continues to thrive in the travel and tourism industry, and this momentum isn’t likely to slow, especially with the enduring popularity of its landmarks.

Recently, the mayor of Paris made an announcement that has sparked interesting reactions. As the city looks to immortalize the Olympic Games, public discourse is expected to continue for some time. Here’s what we know about the decision involving the Eiffel Tower.

The Eiffel Tower

Although the Olympics ended in mid-August, not all of the events have wrapped up. The Paralympics are set to conclude in a few days, and there’s still plenty of excitement in the city. Tourists and celebrity visitors continue to flood Paris, making it an even more interesting time to visit. Many people have traveled to Paris recently just to witness the Games, and the city’s mayor seems intent on capitalizing on that momentum.

Anne Hidalgo announced that the iconic Olympic rings will remain on the Eiffel Tower. According to The New York Times, Hidalgo said the decision was made to “keep the festive spirit alive!” However, the announcement has faced backlash, with the public even starting a petition demanding that the rings be removed after the Paralympics end.

Implications

The Eiffel Tower is a historic landmark and a culturally significant site. Given its prominence, some are concerned about preserving its integrity. Descendants of the tower’s designer, Gustave Eiffel, have also expressed displeasure in a statement. While some view the 95-foot-wide and 43-foot-tall rings as a temporary decoration, others see them asobstructing the tower’s iconic image.

Since its construction in 1889, the Eiffel Tower has become one of the world’s most recognizable landmarks and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991. Any major alteration to its appearance, even temporarily, is understandably controversial. The public remains divided on whether the Olympic rings should stay or go.