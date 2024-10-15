TikToker Michee Don has gone viral for his stunning cabin stay in Quebec, Canada, where he slept beside wild roaming wolves.

The New Jersey-based photographer began sharing footage of his trip on October 10. Throughout his posts across several days, he documented how closely he and the wolves interacted. Several clips showed him mere feet away from the wild canines, only separated by a clear glass window. One video displayed his breathtaking snowy view while the animals grazed. In on-screen text, he said, “Would you spend a weekend here surrounded by wild wolves?”

The TikToker’s two-story cabin included a wood-log interior, large windows for wildlife viewing, a fireplace, and a balcony. In other videos, he and his travel companion sipped bubbly and fed the wolves meat from a distance. The wild canines were seemingly around in the morning, day, and night.

In several clips, a rowdy wolf pack loudly howled at the sky just outside the TikToker’s lodging.

What Else Is There To Know About Parc Omega, The Cabin With Wolves?

Parc Omega is located in Montebello, Quebec, Canada. Its three options for a cabin with wolves all include an outdoor BBQ fire pit and admission to the property’s park. Moreover, the stays have large windows for up-close viewings of the wolves. Prices start at $569. The largest on-property stay, the chalet, has three queen beds and two single beds.

The park is open year-round and visitors can purchase a day pass or enjoy a morning guided tour. There’s also a “Cocktail With Wolves” experience that includes drinks, dinner, and a feeding and presentation of the wild canines.

“This immersive accommodation with wolves allows for close observation of a wolf pack from various angles through majestic windows overlooking the habitat of this iconic species,” notes Parc Omega.