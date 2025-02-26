For those who love travel, there’s something so fun about heading to the airport, dusting off that passport (ideally) and taking off to either your favorite destination or parts unknown. But most people would agree that packing is probably one of their least favorite parts of the whole experience. As airlines continue charging for checked bags, many people prefer to travel light, which means that they’re only taking a carry-on. Of course, if you choose a budget airline, you’re paying for that bag too.

When you’re limited to a small packing space, you need to be smart with space and be mindful of regulations that might limit what you can bring on board. For beauty fans who wouldn’t dream of leaving home without their favorite skincare finds, figuring out how to transport them safely can be a tall order. Whether you’re packing a carry-on or checking a bag, following the right steps will keep your products safe and TSA-compliant. Here’s everything you need to know about packing skincare in your luggage.

TSA Rules for Carry-On Skincare

(Claudia Manas/Unsplash)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has strict rules for liquids in carry-on bags. Any liquid, gel or cream must be in a container no larger than 3.4 ounces, or 100 milliliters if following the metric system. Officially, all of these containers must fit in a single, clear, quart-sized bag. However, most U.S. airports just prefer that toiletries are kept in one large bag — even if it’s not clear. This includes:

Face cleansers

Moisturizers

Sunscreen

Serums

Toners

Liquid foundations

Larger bottles will get confiscated during the security screening stage. So, for these items it’s best to put them in checked luggage. If that’s not possible, look for travel-sized versions. Whether at a big box retailer or specialty store like Sephora and Ulta, it’s possible to find travel sizes of beloved brands that are TSA-compliant. Solid skincare products, such as bar cleansers and solid moisturizers, do not count toward the liquid limit, however what’s allowed through security is always up to the discretion of whoever’s working the zone at the time.

Also note that when traveling internationally, many security checkpoints are stricter than in the U.S. Even being just a half-ounce over the limit can mean items are confiscated, so be smart.

Packing Skincare in Checked Luggage

For people that can’t leave home without their favorite full-sized skincare products, opting for a checked bag is the best option. There are no size restrictions for liquids, creams or solids in checked luggage. However, it’s important to pack them properly to prevent leaks and breakage. Here are some tips:

Use leak-proof containers: Store liquids in well-sealed bottles or transfer them to travel-friendly containers.

Double-bag liquid containers: Put skincare bottles in plastic zip-top bags to prevent spills from ruining clothes and accessories.

Cushion fragile items: If leaving glass containers at home isn’t an option, wrap them in clothing or bubble wrap to avoid breakage.

Space-Saving Tips for Carry-Ons

(Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash)

With a carry-on, space is at a premium. So, being smart with what’s included is the best way to prevent losing critical space to items that end up not being used. Always focus on packing light. Here’s how to make room for skincare while staying within TSA limits:

Choose multi-purpose products: Whenever possible, pick items that can pull double duty to maximize space. For example, a facial cleanser that can also remove makeup means people can pack one bottle instead of two.

Use solid products: Solid cleansers, moisturizers and even sunscreen sticks don’t count as liquids and help save space. However, do keep in mind that solids can melt and create headaches if they’re not stored in leak-proof containers or pouches. So, always be sure that toiletries are stored in containers that won’t leak or that clothing is stored in waterproof packing cubes.

Opt for travel sizes: Again, travel sized containers is the way to go to avoid having beloved products confiscated while passing through security. Many brands sell mini versions of popular skincare products, which fit easily into carry-on bags.

Buy TSA-approved reusable travel containers. If travel sizes of favorite products aren’t available for purchase, turn to reusable TSA-approved travel containers. These are refillable containers that meet the size requirements and are easy to fill and keep clean between uses. Thankfully, most big box retailers and even Amazon offer them.

Final Tips for Safe Skincare Packing