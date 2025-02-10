There’s nothing worse than showing up at the airport feeling excited about your upcoming trip, only to discover that your total fare is far from the bargain you initially thought. Suddenly, you’re slapped with hidden airline fees — yes, those unexpected costs for checked bags, seat selection, or even carry-on luggage.

Airlines often lure us in with low base fares that look almost too good to be true—and sometimes they are. Many carriers will display an enticing fare upfront but stack on all kinds of optional (and sometimes non-optional) fees the second you click through the booking process.

Those so-called “affordable” tickets can skyrocket in price before you’ve even hit the security line. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, U.S. airlines raked in over $5.3 billion from baggage fees in 2021, showing how widespread these hidden costs have become. And while you might be tempted to brush it off as just “the way it goes,” plenty of strategies help you keep those aggravating hidden fees at bay.

Baggage Fees: Pack Smart To Save Big

Karpovich / Pexels

One of the most common—and costly—add-ons is the baggage fee. Many airlines now exclude checked bags from standard economy fares, especially on international routes. For instance, Air Canada recently revised its policy, requiring passengers traveling from Australia to Canada to pay an additional $84 for a checked bag.

Tip: Before booking, always check the airline’s baggage policy. If possible, travel light with just a carry-on. Be mindful of size and weight restrictions, as exceeding them can result in hefty charges.

Seat Selection Fees: Choose Wisely

Want to sit by the window or make sure you’re next to your travel companion? Many airlines now charge for seat selection, even in standard economy. These fees can vary widely, and in some cases, opting for a preferred seat can significantly increase your ticket price.

Tip: If you’re not picky about where you sit, skip the seat selection fee. Airlines will assign you a seat at check-in at no additional cost. However, if traveling with family or in a group and sitting together is essential, it might be worth paying the fee to avoid being separated.

Booking And Service Fees: Mind The Fine Print

Beyond the base fare, airlines often impose additional fees during the booking process. These can include charges for booking via certain platforms, using specific payment methods, or even for services like printing a boarding pass at the airport.

Tip: Always review the total cost breakdown before finalizing your booking. Consider booking directly through the airline’s website to avoid third-party fees. Additionally, opt for mobile boarding passes to sidestep printing charges.

In-Flight Amenities: Bring Your Own Comforts

Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Once complimentary services, such as meals, snacks, and entertainment, now come with a price tag, especially on low-cost carriers. Many airlines offer a bare-bones experience in economy class, where even a simple bottle of water or a cup of coffee can cost extra.

Tip: Bring snacks and entertainment options, like downloaded movies or books, to avoid these extra costs. Also, check the airline’s policy on bringing food and beverages to ensure compliance.

More Strategies To Minimize Or Avoid Fees