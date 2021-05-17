Photo Credit: Mwabonje
5 Outdoor Dining Spots Near Lake Lanier
Lake Lanier is one of Georgia‘s most popular lake destinations. Less than an hour north of Atlanta, it is easily accessible and ideal for a poppin’ girls’ trip, romantic baecation, or fun family vacay.
Delicious fresh seafood is plentiful, and available from a variety of top-rated restaurants offering outdoor dining options. Enjoy the warm breeze and stunning views of Lake Lanier while you dine at one of these outdoor dining spots.
LandShark Landing Beach Bar
Located at the far end of Lanier Islands’ Paradise Beach, LandShark Landing Bar and Grill is a favorite among visitors looking for the ideal vantage point from which to catch an amazing sunset.
In addition to appetizing dishes and frozen drinks, the bar and grill offers fun activities, such as volleyball tournaments, live music, trivia night, and ladies night.
Pelican Pete's Tiki Bar and Grill
Lake Lanier’s only floating bar and grill, Pelican Pete’s Tiki Bar and Grill is a truly one-of-a kind experience. Not only does the establishment provide unbeatable lake views, live music, and great drinks, it is also said to have some of the very best food on the lake.
Coastal Breeze Seafood Grill
Coastal Breeze Seafood Grill is a nautical-themed bar and eatery with a laid-back and relaxed atmosphere perfect for those looking to take a break from the action. With fresh fish, steak, and pasta dishes highlighting its menu, customers give rave reviews of Coastal Breeze’s great atmosphere and amazing lunch specials.
The Twisted Oar
Located at Holiday Marina, The Twisted Oar, is said to be a major hot spot at Lake Lanier. This lakefront restaurant and bar offers 20 different draft beers and ten flat screen TVs located both inside and outside. Weekly entertainment offerings include trivia, dueling pianos, and live music.
Fish Tales Lakeside Grille
Fish Tales Lakeside Grille is located in Hideaway Bay Marina. The restaurant and bar offers a fun family-friendly environment, with a sandbox for kids and live music for the whole family to enjoy. Their full service bar provides some of the best drinks in Lake Lanier.