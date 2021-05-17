5 Outdoor Dining Spots Near Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier is one of Georgia‘s most popular lake destinations. Less than an hour north of Atlanta, it is easily accessible and ideal for a poppin’ girls’ trip, romantic baecation, or fun family vacay.

Delicious fresh seafood is plentiful, and available from a variety of top-rated restaurants offering outdoor dining options. Enjoy the warm breeze and stunning views of Lake Lanier while you dine at one of these outdoor dining spots.