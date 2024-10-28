On October 23, New York City lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to implement the Safe Hotels Act, which requires hotels to be licensed.

The New York City Council Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection favored passing the bill with a 45-4 vote. The bill requires all NYC hotels to obtain a license and staff a 24-hour front desk associate. They must also provide clean linens upon a guest’s request and daily housekeeping unless refused.

The bill will require front desk workers, bellhops, and housekeepers to have access to a panic button and undergo training to recognize signs of human trafficking.

Large NYC hotels will be subjected to the rules above and more pinpointed directives. They’ll need on-site security while occupied with guests. Moreover, Hotel Dive states that all “core employees” in hotels with 100 rooms or over can’t be subcontracted workers.

Patch noted that hotel owners must pay $350 to apply for a two-year license.

The bill has been passed on to Mayor Eric Adams, who will determine if it’s signed into law. If passed, the legislation would apply to stays in all five NYC boroughs.

What Else Is There To Know About The Safe Hotels Act?

New York City Councilperson Julie Menin introduced the bill on July 18. The proposed legislation has reportedly been controversial and shaken up the local hospitality industry.

The Associated Press reported that American Hotel & Lodging Association interim CEO Kevin Carey referred to the bill as a “special interest victory at the expense of small and minority-owned businesses.” Moreover, Carey added that the bill “unfairly and arbitrarily targets hotels with 100 or more rooms with regulations that have nothing to do with the bill’s stated goal of increasing health and safety.”

Local union members and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council have reportedly supported the bill.