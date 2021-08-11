You'll Soon Be Able To Fly Non-Stop From NYC To Senegal Thanks To Air Senegal

Visiting Senegal is going to be easier starting in September through newly announced nonstop flights. State-owned airline company Air Senegal revealed on its website that it will soon offer twice weekly flights with nonstop service from New York’s JFK airport to Dakar’s Blaise Diagne International airport.

According to Air Senegal, the flights will be operated by its second Airbus A330 neo widebody, equipped with 32 flatbed seats in Business Class, 21 in Premium Economy and 237 in Economy class. In addition to the in-flight Wi-Fi service, passengers will have a baggage allowance of 64KG in business and premium economy and 46KG in economy (two pieces).

Air Sénégal a le plaisir de vous annoncer le lancement imminent de ses lignes sur New-York et Washington en vols directs, deux fois par semaine à partir de ce 2 Septembre 2021. — Fly Air Sénégal (@FlyAirSenegal) July 12, 2021

Air Senegal also stated that this new route would also offer connections to and from destinations in Senegal and other African cities such as Ziguinchor, Cap Skirring, Banjul, Conakry, Praia, Abidjan, Nouakchott, Bamako Cotonou, Douala, Libreville and Casablanca.

For Air Senegal CEO Ibrahima Kane, this announcement helps to solidify the United States as a high priority for the company.

“It’s with great pleasure and pride that we are announcing this new milestone for our flag carrier Air Senegal, which is part of the strategy of our intercontinental expansion. In addition, the United States remains a high priority market for our diaspora, which is well represented in the area”, he said.

Kane added that, with this new service, Air Senegal will make the US even more accessible for the West African communities.

“And therefore strengthen the economic and sociocultural ties between the USA and Senegal”.

Air Senegal will be the only African carrier to offer direct flights between Senegal and the US. US-based carrier, Delta Air Lines, flies between New York JFK and Dakar.

Hitting hard by Covid-19, Senegal is working to resume its tourism activities. This tropical African country is one of the most popular tourist destinations in West Africa, which is home to Dakar and Saint Louis, two dynamic cultural hubs.

Senegal offers several wildlife parks, including the Niokolo-Koba National Park, the Oiseaux du Djoudj National Park, and the Bandia Game Reserve. It also has beautiful beaches along its coast and the people are considered friendly and welcoming.