Historical Nigerian Film On Queen Amina Coming To Netflix, But Many Are Not Happy

Netflix has acquired film rights on a historical movie about Nigeria’s Queen Amina, which will be released on the streaming platform November 4.

This is a huge feat for African cinema in terms of building more representation for Nigeria and the country’s culture on a global scale.

However, there have been questions raised regarding the decision to depict Queen Amina speaking English alongside the other Nigerian cast members.

On Twitter, many Nigerians have been vocal about the film and its screenplay, which is based on northern Nigerian folklore and history.

Amina is based on 16th-century historical narratives that occurred in Zazzau, now referenced as Zaria, Nigeria. The courageous female warrior was a descendant of King Nikatau and Queen Bakwa Turunku. She was known for using her military combat skills and strength to protect her kingdom; that is the main plot of the dramatized Netflix movie.

Amina is seen as a prideful royal figure in Nigeria who led an army full of men to victory to protect her home country. Directed by Nigerian filmmaker Izu Ojukwu, the film will transport viewers to the northern regions of Nigeria, where Amina and her community thrived.

Although many consider Netflix’s release of the movie to be a blockbuster move for Nigerian cinema and entertainment, a dichotomy exists where many Africans are disappointed after viewing the trailer.

The Chadic language spoken by the Hausa people can primarily be heard in southern Niger and the surrounding regions of Zaria. The language itself isn’t used in global cinema frequently, and people of the Nigerian community are providing their online commentary on its absence.

The film’s leading cast stars African actors Ali Nuhu, Clarion Chukwura, Lucy Ameh, and Magaji Mijinyawa. It was filmed all over Nigeria with its natural cascading grassy fields and terrain.

