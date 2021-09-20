2022 On The Horizon: 7 Of The Best New Year's Eve Destinations To Celebrate

If you’re not ready to return to the nightclub scene just yet, why not split the cost of a villa with some friends?

Your dollar can go a long way in Mexico, and there are some beautiful condos and villas to rent in Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita and the legendary Riviera Maya.

Imagine having a toast at the stroke of midnight on your own, private grounds, where you are free to make as much noise as you’d like because there are no residents nearby? Yes. So much yes.

Of course, the owners want guests to enjoy themselves within reason. They can arrange for a chef to prepare a delectable meal, or hire a bartender to make sure your glass is never empty for long.

You’ll just be expected to tip the staff and leave the home in pristine condition.