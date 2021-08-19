NBA Africa Is Hiring Abroad. What You Should Know

If you’re planning to leave the U.S. but are hesitant because you want to secure a job first, then this opportunity may be for you as NBA Africa is hiring abroad.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) made its official debut mid-2021 after much speculation and delaying its launch an entire year due to the pandemic and the COVID-19 restrictions. The league made waves when rapper J. Cole was spotted in Rwanda and his name was found on the roster for the country’s team.

In partnership with the NBA, the BAL will include 12 teams from 12 African countries.

And now, the NBA is currently hiring for several positions abroad.

So, what is the NBA looking for in these roles?

It appears that most of the careers for NBA Africa involve marketing, communications, and global partnerships at this time. Some of their overseas branches have openings available in Johannesburg, South Africa, and Dakar, Senegal.

While each position has certain qualifications, the league is looking for people with a successful track record of building business in Africa. One role in Dakar, Senegal says BAL is in search of candidates who have a strong understanding of the market, plus a network of relationships across all sectors of Africa’s marketing and media landscape.

In Johannesburg, South Africa, the league is in search of a marketing analyst who will support the implementation of the NBA’s short and long-term strategic marketing plan.

For a full list of opportunities in Africa, visit the NBA’s career website for details of each role and see the link in bio for clickable links.

You may even be lucky enough to work alongside former president Barack Obama as the NBA announced he’s joining NBA Africa as a strategic partner.

Just be sure when you apply, you tell them Travel Noire referred you!