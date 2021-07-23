Photo Credit: TCapri® Tequila
Celebrate National Tequila Day With These Black-Owned Brands
It’s National Tequila Day (July 24) which means this is practically an automatic pass to get your drink on. The spirit is a Mexican staple which can be served straight, with lime and salt, or on the rocks. But why is the drink so synonymous with Mexico? It was first produced in the 16th century close to the Mexican city of Tequila, where it gets its name from. The beverage is made from the blue agave plant, which grows in the red volcanic soil present in the city. In fact, it is recognized as a Mexican designation of origin product in more than 40 countries.
However in recent years, a few Black-owned brands have entered the space and are producing some high quality tequila. Here are a few of the Black-owned brands to sip on in honor of National Tequila Day.
1. Talero Tequila
Ben Carter was working in radio and television in Mexico City when he was approached with the idea of owning an organic tequila in 2016. He took the risk because, according to him, at the time no one else was doing it.
By 2019 it was in 20 states and five countries with plans for expansion. Talero Tequila is made with 100% blue agave juices and may be produced as Blanco (Silver), Reposado (Rested), or Añejo (Aged).
2. Lobos 1707
NBA star LeBron James caused quite a stir and social media chatter when he showed up at game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals with a bottle of Lobos 1707 tucked away under his seat. James along with Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green are all investors in the tequila and mezcal brand which has roots in Mexico and Spain.
3. Cincoro Tequila
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is one-fifth of an investment group made up of NBA owners with a penchant for tequila. A dinner party attended by the five led to the creation of Cincoro, a tequila described as ultra smooth with a long, luxurious finish.
4. Anteel Tequila
The first and only brand to distribute coconut lime Blanco tequila is co-owned by Nayana Ferguson. She and her husband were inspired by the coconut margarita, but there is a deeper meaning behind the flavor. F
erguson is a pancreatic and breast cancer survivor, as well as pre-diabetic. The Coconut Lime Blanco is made from agave, naturally gluten-free, low in carbs and sugar, which makes it a healthier option for Ferguson.
5. TCapri® Tequila
Tiffany Capri Hainesworth’s hobby has led to her becoming the first Black woman to solely own a tequila brand. Her goal was to change the perception of tequila as a harsh drink. She told Travel Noire her TCapri® Tequila profile “is so smooth and phenomenal, that you can sip it.”
6. E. Cuarenta Tequila
Platinum recording artist and Bay Area legend, E-40, made his way into the alcohol scene via his E. Cuarenta tequila brand. This venture has been a long time coming. The hip-hop star spent years working with master blenders at different distillers in Mexico to perfect the flavor profile. The Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo are now available for purchase.
7. Los Hermanos 1978
Los Hermanos 1978 is a nod to the year that William and Donta Henson became brothers. The two have since gone on to create a drink that reflects their intense passion for tequila. The Baltimore-based pair have produced a clean and smooth blanco and a rich reposado.