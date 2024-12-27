The cruise industry faced choppy waters as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its annual Vessel Sanitation Program report. The findings reveal a list of cruise ships that failed to meet the rigorous hygiene standards set by the health authority. According to Business Insider, the CDC’s report, which evaluates ships on a 100-point scale, deemed scores below 85 “unsatisfactory.” While the industry average was a respectable 95.9, nine vessels found themselves treading water with scores between 86 and 89. These ships, ranging from budget-friendly options to luxury liners, have become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.

The Nastiest Cruise Ships

Topping the list of underperformers was the Hanseatic Inspiration by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, which initially scored a dismal 62 in September. However, the ship managed to right its course, improving to 89 in a follow-up inspection in October. Other notable mentions include the Carnival Elation and Adventure of the Seas, both scraping by with scores of 89.

The list also features vessels from well-known cruise lines such as MSC Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and Princess Cruises. These additions prove that even prestigious names aren’t immune to hygiene hiccups. As for 2024, the year saw its fair share of stomach-churning incidents. The CDC reported 15 virus and illness outbreaks across various cruise liners.

The primary culprit is Norovirus, a highly contagious bug that can turn a dream vacation into a nightmare of nausea and discomfort. One of the most significant outbreaks occurred on the Coral Princess during a month-long journey from Singapore to Los Angeles. The Princess Cruises vessel reported 55 passengers and 15 crew members falling ill.

Which Other Cruise Lines Made The List?