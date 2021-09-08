10 Of The United States' Most Segregated Cities In 2021

It’s been more than 50 years since the Fair Housing Act of 1968 banned housing discrimination based on race, sex, national origin, and religion, and yet, in 2021 we still can put together an entire list of segregated cities.

A recent study by 24/7 Wall St. calculated the percentage of Black residents who live in predominantly Black census tracts — where at least 50% of the population is Black to determine the most segregated cities.

Here are the 10 most segregated cities in the U.S. according to what analysts found in the study.