Underneath The Stars: The World’s Most Instagrammed Stargazing Spots

Stargazing is one of the truly underrated activities in the world. It can be a romantic interlude, laying on a blanket with a loved one, discussing everything or nothing at all. Or it can be a moment of sweet solitude, surrounded by sprinkles of twinkling lights, peace, and quiet.

So where are the best locations to soak in this magical experience? Area 52 curated a list of the world’s most Instagrammed stargazing spots using multiple metrics including Google search and Instagram hashtag data.

The result is some of the most popular and picturesque areas for a nocturnal escape and chasing constellations. Here are the world’s most Instagrammed stargazing spots.