Photo Credit: Yuting Gao
Underneath The Stars: The World’s Most Instagrammed Stargazing Spots
Stargazing is one of the truly underrated activities in the world. It can be a romantic interlude, laying on a blanket with a loved one, discussing everything or nothing at all. Or it can be a moment of sweet solitude, surrounded by sprinkles of twinkling lights, peace, and quiet.
So where are the best locations to soak in this magical experience? Area 52 curated a list of the world’s most Instagrammed stargazing spots using multiple metrics including Google search and Instagram hashtag data.
The result is some of the most popular and picturesque areas for a nocturnal escape and chasing constellations. Here are the world’s most Instagrammed stargazing spots.
Sedona, United States
With 274k Instagram posts dedicated to the location, Sedona tops the list for nighttime viewing. It was also searched for 304,000 times globally.
The Arizona desert town just outside of Flagstaff has multiple opportunities available for stargazing including Crescent Moon Picnic Site, The Jordan Trailhead Observing Area, Merry-Go-Round Rock along Schnebly Hill Road, Turkey Creek Trailhead, Centennial Trail, and Boynton Canyon Trailhead.
If you’re looking for something a bit more structured, try one of the many small-group tours available.
Kiruna, Sweden
Kiruna’s Swedish Lapland will have you looking up to the heavens from the get-go. The area is blessed with clear skies that are ideal for stargazing. You can catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis at the beginning of September around Kiruna. The region has drawn over 220,000 posts on Instagram.
Pic du Midi, France
Fancy sleeping underneath the stars? It doesn’t get much better than Pic du Midi in the French Pyrénées mountains. Take a cable car to the summit, where you can watch the golden glow of the setting sun disappear behind the Pyrénées as nightfall is ushered in.
Astronomy enthusiasts will love getting up close and personal with the stars at the Charvin dome through a 400 mm Smith-Cassegrain telescope.
La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Costa Rica occupies a prime spot close to the equator where both the northern and southern constellations are visible. It’s also one of your best chances to view the Magellanic Clouds, the two irregular dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way galaxy.
Kruger National Park, South Africa
Kruger National Park offers one of the best wildlife experiences in Africa. But the remarkably pellucid skies are a stargazer’s delight.