A study by life insurance experts at Everly Life has revealed the most dangerous destinations for 2025. This eye-opening research arrives just in time for the Easter and summer holiday planning season. The findings are a crucial guide for globetrotters prioritizing safety in their travel plans.

Everly Life’s comprehensive analysis examines multiple safety indicators across the 50 most visited countries worldwide. By examining factors such as sexual assault rates, traffic fatalities, crime incidents, healthcare quality, and human trafficking scores, the study has crafted a “Travel Danger Score” for each destination. This approach gives travelers a holistic view of potential risks, empowering them to make informed decisions about their vacation destinations.

South Africa Tops The Danger List

South Africa, with an alarming Travel Danger Score of 76, is top of the list of perilous destinations. The country’s safety concerns are multifaceted, presenting a perfect storm of risk factors for international visitors. With a staggering 88.5 sexual assaults per 100,000 population and the highest crime index of 75.4 among analyzed destinations, South Africa demands extra vigilance from travelers.

Adding to these concerns is the country’s high traffic fatality rate of 24.5 deaths per 100,000 people and a subpar healthcare index of 33.2. These factors combined paint a picture of a destination where tourists must exercise extreme caution and thorough preparation.

Iran, Brazil, And Pakistan Follow Closely In Risk Factors

Iran secures the second spot on the danger list with a Travel Danger Score of 64. While sexual assault data was unavailable, the country’s poor healthcare system (healthcare index of 28.2) and high human trafficking score (7.5) contribute significantly to its dangerous ranking. Travelers to Iran face unique challenges, with a crime index of 49.5 and 20.6 traffic deaths per 100,000 people, further amplifying the risks.

Brazil shares the third position with Pakistan, scoring 59 on the Travel Danger Scale. Brazil’s safety concerns are diverse, with 27.9 sexual assaults per 100,000 population and a high crime index of 65.6. The country also grapples with 15.7 traffic deaths per 100,000 and a human trafficking score of 5.0. However, it’s worth noting that Brazil’s healthcare index of 43.1 fares better than some other high-risk destinations.

Balancing Adventure With Caution In Dangerous Destinations

Meredith Bell, Director of Marketing at Everly Life, offers valuable insights into the study’s implications. “As a life insurance specialist, I see how unexpected incidents abroad can impact travelers financially and personally. Understanding safety factors isn’t about fear—it’s about preparation,” Bell emphasizes.

She further elaborates on the specific risks in top-ranking countries: “High crime rates in South Africa and Brazil mean being vigilant about personal belongings. Poor healthcare in Iran and Pakistan highlights the need for comprehensive travel insurance, while traffic fatalities in Thailand and South Africa remind us to use caution on roads.”

Bell advises that travel safety is about balancing adventure with common sense. She recommends thorough research of destinations, understanding regional risks, registering with embassies, purchasing comprehensive insurance, and having a solid communication plan. These steps can significantly reduce risks while fully allowing travelers to experience these destinations’ fascinating cultures.

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Destinations For Travelers In 2025