Morocco Lifts Ban On International Flights And Reopens To Tourists. Here Are 8 Places You Should Visit

Known as one of the top destinations in North Africa, Morocco lifted its ban on international flights and reopened to tourists on 7 February 2022.

According to the Morroco government, the relaxed measure was due to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the government announced that Morocco would be “fully open” to tourists.

Now, all passengers traveling to Morocco must present a vaccination pass and a negative PCR test result in less than 48 hours old before boarding the plane. However, before boarding, passengers must also present a health form. On arrival, visitors will be scanned by a rapid testing system and random PCR tests will also be conducted for several groups of travellers, with results communicated at a later date.

There are no entry requirements for children under 6 years old. For those between 6 and 18, the only requirement is a negative PCR test less than 48 hours old, in addition to a rapid antigen test on arrival.

Despite Morocco lifting its ban on international flights a relaxed its measures to enter the country, visitors should aware of the fact that they will still be required to wear facemasks and temperature checks at cafes, restaurants, cultural sites, on public transport and in taxis.

With all the information in mind, you are now with your passport in your hands and ready to buy a ticket to visit this beautiful exotic country. Here are some places you should explore when you are there solo or with family friends.