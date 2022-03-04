Photo Credit: Camel caravan in the Sahara desert. Photo Credit: Getty Images
Morocco Lifts Ban On International Flights And Reopens To Tourists. Here Are 8 Places You Should Visit
Known as one of the top destinations in North Africa, Morocco lifted its ban on international flights and reopened to tourists on 7 February 2022.
According to the Morroco government, the relaxed measure was due to the evolution of the epidemiological situation, the government announced that Morocco would be “fully open” to tourists.
Now, all passengers traveling to Morocco must present a vaccination pass and a negative PCR test result in less than 48 hours old before boarding the plane. However, before boarding, passengers must also present a health form. On arrival, visitors will be scanned by a rapid testing system and random PCR tests will also be conducted for several groups of travellers, with results communicated at a later date.
There are no entry requirements for children under 6 years old. For those between 6 and 18, the only requirement is a negative PCR test less than 48 hours old, in addition to a rapid antigen test on arrival.
Despite Morocco lifting its ban on international flights a relaxed its measures to enter the country, visitors should aware of the fact that they will still be required to wear facemasks and temperature checks at cafes, restaurants, cultural sites, on public transport and in taxis.
With all the information in mind, you are now with your passport in your hands and ready to buy a ticket to visit this beautiful exotic country. Here are some places you should explore when you are there solo or with family friends.
1. Marrakech
Marrakech enchants any visitor. Meeting Marrakech and getting involved in its magical atmosphere will always be an unforgettable travel experience. A trip to Morocco is not complete without a visit to Jemaa el-Fna square, the most vibrant, though chaotic, site in Morocco. Strolling through the Medina of Marrakech, dotted with dozens of colorful souk (traditional markets)
is also a must-do. Don’t forget to visit the Kutubiya Mosque, the Majorelle Garden, the Medersa Ali Ben Youssef and the El Badi Palace.
2. Fez
Fez is rich in culture, history and traditions. Walking through its streets and alleys, calmly observing the daily lives of those who live and work there, is undoubtedly the best thing about Fez.
Be sure to visit the Tannery Chouara, the oldest tannery in the world, where it still operates as in medieval times, the Al Quaraouiyine Mosque (which was once a university), the Dar Batha, the Dar el Makhzen (Royal Palace in Fez), Medersa Bou Inania and the old Jewish quarter Mellah.
3. Meknes
Meknes is one of Morocco’s imperial cities, having been the country’s capital in the 17th century. It is located just 40 miles from Fez and its historical legacy more than justifies a visit. The Heri es-Souani, the Borj Belkari, the Bou Inania Madrasa, the Mausoleum of Moulay Ismail and the beautiful gates of the Medina of Meknès (one of them, the Bab Mansour, is considered the most beautiful gate in Morocco). Also, take a carriage ride through the city and watch the sunset from the lively Place Hedim.
4. Volubilis
Did you know that there are Roman ruins in Morocco? They are located in Volubilis, between the imperial cities of Fes and Meknes. Established before the Christian era, when the area was part of Mauritania, Volubilis was considered the administrative center of the kingdom of Mauritania and also one of the most remote cities of the Roman Empire. The vast expanse of the ruins includes a forum, hammams, residential areas and an arch of triumph.
5. Chefchaouen
Also known as Morocco’s Blue City, Chefchaouen is one of the country’s icons. Walking around and getting lost in this labyrinthine city, painted in blue and white, is simply magical. The best orientation point is Uta el Hammam Square. It is also an excellent place to relax after a shopping spree in the souks and to watch how locals live in the city.
6. Erg Chebbi
Going to Morocco and not visiting the Sahara Desert is like going to Rome and not visiting the Colosseum. And there is no better place to enjoy the Moroccan Sahara Desert than the eternal dunes of Erg Chebbi. The sands offer a palette of vibrant colors from the time the sun rises until the sunset. The frame is illuminated with intense light providing an unforgettable experience.
Riding a camel through the desert and spending a night on the dunes of Erg Chebbi, under a blanket of sparkling stars, is one of the most fantastic experiences tourists can have ever had while traveling.
7. Ouzoud Warerfalls
Located over 150km northeast of Marrakech, in the mountainous region between the Middle Atlas and the High Atlas, are the Ouzoud Waterfalls, the highest and most impressive waterfalls in Morocco. It is possible to take a small boat trip to the very close of the waterfalls, or simply wander along the immense trails that cut through the valley.
8. Essaouira
The fishing town of Essaouira, the former Mogador, is one of the Moroccan towns with historical links to Portugal. It was the Portuguese, under the command of Diogo de Azambuja, who built their imposing fort.
Walking through the city walls, wandering through its colorful Mosque and going to the fishing port, eating a freshly caught seafood or a delicious fish tagine, are the reasons that justify a visit to Essaouira.
The UNESCO World Heritage-listed city was also used as the filming location for the TV series Game of Thrones.