Stunning Buildings Designed By The Africa's Moorish People In Spain

The Moorish people influenced the Europeans in many aspects. However, it is the Moorish achievements in architecture that have the greatest impact, especially in Spain.

The presence of the Moorish people and culture in Andaluisa, Spain dates back to the 8th century, when Black Muslims from Africa conquered the region of the Iberian Peninsula. Ruling there for almost 800 years, they left a rich cultural legacy.

Other cities impacted by the Moorish people include: Granada, Córdoba and Sevilla. There you will be surrounded by history, magnificent architecture and art produced and developed by the Moors.

To get a glimpse, check these amazing Moorish castles, royal palaces and mosques that survived over time.