Netflix’s latest true crime series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story” portrays one of America’s most notorious murder cases. This haunting docuseries looks into the shocking events of August 20, 1989. On this fateful day, Lyle and Erik Menéndez brutally murdered their wealthy parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. The show reconstructs the brothers’ privileged upbringing and the night of the murders. It also sheds light on the subsequent trials that captivated the nation throughout the 1990s.

While the story is compelling, the show’s depiction of Los Angeles in the 1980s and 1990s adds another layer of fascination. The series perfectly captures the opulence of Beverly Hills. It showcases the sun-soaked streets of Southern California and the tense atmosphere of the courtroom drama that unfolded. This attention to detail has left many viewers wondering about the filming locations that brought this chilling tale to life on screen.

Los Angeles, California

Key Scenes : Many pivotal moments in the series were filmed on location in Beverly Hills. These include exterior shots of the Menéndez family mansion. While the actual house where the murders took place (722 North Elm Drive) wasn’t used for filming, the production team found a similar property in the area to recreate the infamous crime scene.

: Many pivotal moments in the series were filmed on location in Beverly Hills. These include exterior shots of the Menéndez family mansion. While the actual house where the murders took place (722 North Elm Drive) wasn’t used for filming, the production team found a similar property in the area to recreate the infamous crime scene. Best Time to Visit : Los Angeles is a year-round destination, but for the most pleasant weather and fewer crowds, consider visiting in the spring (March to May) or fall (September to November).

: Los Angeles is a year-round destination, but for the most pleasant weather and fewer crowds, consider visiting in the spring (March to May) or fall (September to November). Transportation Options: Los Angeles is notorious for its traffic, so renting a car might be your best bet for exploring filming locations. However, ride-sharing services and public transportation are also available.

The affluent neighborhood of Beverly Hills is the primary location for much of the series. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the area. Drive down North Elm Drive, where the actual Menéndez mansion once stood. The Los Angeles County Superior Court also played a crucial role in the series in downtown Los Angeles. The courtroom scenes were filmed at the actual courthouse where the Menéndez brothers were tried.

This impressive building, an example of Beaux Arts architecture, adds authenticity to the dramatic legal proceedings depicted in the show. Then there’s the iconic Griffith Observatory. In the series, it highlights the views of the city that starkly contrast the dark events unfolding in the story. This landmark visually represents the vast, complex city that hosts the Menéndez saga.

The production moved to the famous Venice Beach for scenes depicting lighter moments. This location showcases the laid-back California lifestyle that existed alongside the high-stakes drama of the Menéndez case. It highlights the dichotomy of life in Los Angeles. Although Erik Menéndez attended Princeton University in real life, the series used local Los Angeles locations to stand in for the prestigious New Jersey campus.

Why Visit The Menéndez Series’ Filming Locations?

By visiting these sites, you can better understand the environment that shaped the Menéndez brothers’ lives and the events that led to their infamous crime. Moreover, these locations showcase the broader cultural landscape of this fascinating city.

Things To Do: Take a Hollywood Studio Tour to get a behind-the-scenes look at where many TV shows and movies are made. You can also visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) for a dose of culture and the famous Urban Light installation. Enjoy a hike in Runyon Canyon for stunning city views and a chance to spot celebrities. Explore the Getty Center for world-class art and architecture with panoramic views of Los Angeles.

Where To Eat: Spago Beverly Hills, Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, offers celebrity sightings and exquisite California cuisine. On the other hand, Grand Central Market, a historic downtown food hall, features a diverse array of local vendors and cuisines. Gjusta, located in Venice, is a trendy bakery and deli perfect for a casual lunch near the beach.

Where To Stay: The Beverly Hills Hotel has hosted countless celebrities and offers a taste of old Hollywood glamour. Meanwhile, Hotel Bel-Air provides a secluded retreat in the exclusive Bel-Air neighborhood. The Standard, Downtown LA, is a hip hotel and an excellent choice for a more modern vibe in the heart of downtown.