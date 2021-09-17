Milestone Birthday Coming? Here Are 7 Dope Destinations To Celebrate Yourself

The quintessential party city of the west coast provides a great backdrop to enjoy your first legal drink as a 21-year-old.

The Las Vegas Strip is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and decadence, so if you and your friends have the personality for that, all the better.

Enjoy some retail therapy at the Miracle Mile Mall, offering bargain shops, luxury boutiques, and everything in between. When you need a break from all the store hopping, there are restaurants and bars galore.

For a birthday dinner, why not try something out of the ordinary? Go to Blackout, where patrons eat in the dark. It can be disorienting to not have use of your eyes, but it’s an experience you won’t forget.

When you arrive, you’ll be asked to check your cell phones, watches, and any other device that lights up before you are guided to the dining area. Each staff member wears special eyewear that allows them to see.

According to the restaurant’s website,

“once you have become acquainted with complete darkness, you’ll notice that it’s quite relaxing, your social awareness is heightened, and any shy feelings you may have had will quickly disappear.”

If you want the entire space for your group, you’ll have to put in the request months in advance.