Photo Credit: Kampus Production
Milestone Birthday Coming? Here Are 7 Dope Destinations To Celebrate Yourself
You’ve completed another lap around the sun, and a milestone birthday is on the horizon. Why not travel to another state or country to ring in this special occasion?
Depending on who you ask, the milestone birthdays are generally considered to be 16, 18, 21, 30, 40, 50 and 100, but some argue that every year alive is worth celebrating, especially in these tumultuous times. What does celebrating look like to you? Does it entail a huge, catered party with family and friends on a Caribbean beach? A day at the spa with a few girlfriends? A night of clubbing and karaoke? The possibilities are endless, depending on your personality and budget.
Here are seven destinations for a milestone birthday celebration.
1. Las Vegas, Nevada
The quintessential party city of the west coast provides a great backdrop to enjoy your first legal drink as a 21-year-old.
The Las Vegas Strip is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and decadence, so if you and your friends have the personality for that, all the better.
Enjoy some retail therapy at the Miracle Mile Mall, offering bargain shops, luxury boutiques, and everything in between. When you need a break from all the store hopping, there are restaurants and bars galore.
For a birthday dinner, why not try something out of the ordinary? Go to Blackout, where patrons eat in the dark. It can be disorienting to not have use of your eyes, but it’s an experience you won’t forget.
When you arrive, you’ll be asked to check your cell phones, watches, and any other device that lights up before you are guided to the dining area. Each staff member wears special eyewear that allows them to see.
According to the restaurant’s website,
“once you have become acquainted with complete darkness, you’ll notice that it’s quite relaxing, your social awareness is heightened, and any shy feelings you may have had will quickly disappear.”
If you want the entire space for your group, you’ll have to put in the request months in advance.
2. Amsterdam, The Netherlands
This city’s “live and let live” approach makes it ideal for progressive minded people.
Once you turn 18 in Amsterdam, you don’t have to wait three more years to fully enjoy what adulthood entails. Whether you want to drink, go clubbing, or enjoy cannabis products, you’re free to as long as you have ID.
There are options for hard partying, which you can expect in most major cities. But if you want to celebrate in a more low-key fashion, visit one of the coffee shops with your friends, where a variety of cannabis products are available.
If the munchies kick in, Dutch pancakes really do hit the spot like nothing else. They are larger and thinner than the standard American pancake, and maple syrup is boring compared to the other sweet and savory toppings available.
3. Bali, Indonesia
Swinging from the chandeliers isn’t appealing to everybody, and that’s valid.
If you’re the kind of person who prefers to travel for peaceful reflection and healing, consider Bali.
In addition to being a popular spot for yoga retreats, you don’t have to break the bank for a memorable time in Indonesia.
You might think that staying at a private villa will run you thousands of dollars per night, but there are plenty of one bedroom properties, like Villa Bulan Madu, that are under $300 a night excluding taxes.
What’s more, the majority of the villas, no matter their size, come with a full staff, so all you have to focus on is disconnecting.
4. Barcelona, Spain
Turning 30 is exciting, because you develop the confidence you didn’t have in your 20s, and you’ll know how to avoid past mistakes.
Barcelona is a great city for a birthday getaway. You can navigate it easily on foot, and feast your eyes on history and beautiful architecture at every turn.
Don’t let anybody convince you that there’s something wrong with eating alone. Enjoy those tapas and that slice of birthday cake without the expectation of conversation.
Speaking of desserts, check out La Do Barcelona on Carrer Parlamento, which sells delicious, homemade donuts that are almost too beautiful to eat.
5. New York City, New York
New York City has something for everyone, so it’s a great place to ring in a Sweet 16.
If your teenager doesn’t mind the crowds of Times Square, take them to see realistic wax figures of their favorite celebrities at Madame Tussauds.
Maybe they’d like to sit for a portrait (realistic or caricature) done by a talented street artist, visit M & M World, or take a ride on The Beast, billed as the fastest speedboat ride in New York City. The boats depart six days a week from Pier 83, so long as it isn’t raining.
Now that Broadway has re-opened, check out Wicked, Aladdin, The Lion King and, if you can score the tickets, Hamilton. There are some other, off-Broadway shows worth checking out as well that are less pricey.
Round out the day with a fantastic dinner at Carmine’s, an Italian restaurant known for its large portions served family style. You’ll need a hearty appetite here for sure.
6. Los Angeles, California
You’ve arrived at the big 50! It’s the half a century mark, and you should celebrate that in a fun way.
Los Angeles offers plenty of spots to unleash your inner songbird, such as The Venue on Wilshire Boulevard, “LA’s first subterranean dining and karaoke destination.”
The space is huge at 10,000 square feet (not counting the patio), and there are 13 private karaoke rooms.
Even if you can’t quite hit those Whitney Houston notes (most of us can’t, let’s be real) there’s no need to feel embarrassed. Your friends will cheer you on.
7. Napa Valley, California
Just because you’re turning 80, doesn’t mean that your birthday has to be uneventful. Aging isn’t what it used to be; there are plenty of seniors living life with the same gusto they had when they were younger.
If you’re a fan of wine, you might enjoy a ride on the Napa Valley Wine Train, which departs from McKinstry Street, heads to St. Helena and comes back. In total, that’s about 40 miles of beautiful scenery.
For three hours, sip local wines and gorge yourself on gourmet food. The interiors of the trains haven’t changed much from the old days, and that’s deliberate.
If you really want to go all out, consider renting an entire car, or even the whole train for yourself and your group. One of the specialists at Napa Valley Wine Train can help you plan an itinerary, no matter how intricate.