A hot air balloon ride company in Southern California offers the perfect experience for those who want to enjoy the “Mile High Club” – but with a twist.

The phrase Mile High Club refers to those who have daringly had sex while a flight is in the air. While people can technically become members of the Mile High Club by getting freaky on any aircraft, the phrase is most common for airplane entanglements. However, Temecula-based Magical Adventure Balloon Rides provides a quirky way of gaining or upping one’s Mile High Club status.

The company’s Mile High Flight includes a private area for guests to get it on in as it soars a mile above the ground, “much higher” than its other tours of the sky. The morning time experience will be an up to 75-minute long hot air balloon ride. Passengers can bring their own bedding and set the vibe with their own music. The company will even provide a Bluetooth speaker if you need one to set the mood for your morning flight. Moreover, the pilot will be separated from the in-air love den by “a privacy curtain.” Pilots will also wear “protective hearing gear” – a safeguard from the noise of the aircraft and your sexcapade.

At one mile up, lovers will be 5,280 feet in the air. The Mile High Flight package includes champagne, juice, and breakfast items. Passengers will also get free digital souvenir pictures, celebratory banners, a certificate, and wine-tasting vouchers to local Temecula wineries.

The brand notes that the Mile High Flight is also fitting for those who aren’t interested in getting freaky but instead excited to see the beauty of Southern California from the sky.

As of this reporting, the hot air balloon ride company’s Mile High Flight is on sale for $1,400. Those who desire more than two people during their “get lucky” moment will pay $159 per extra person. The hot air balloon company claims the unique experience normally carries a price tag of $1,600.

Is Joining The Mile High Club Illegal?

There are no specific laws against having sex on a flight. However, public indecency is a crime.

If you’re caught by the flight crew and asked to stop getting it on, you’ll have to comply. If you disobey or create a disruption that impacts other passengers or the flight, you could face fines, penalties from the airline, and criminal woes.