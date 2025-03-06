Spring break in Miami is a no-brainer, as the destination has long been a good time-inducing spring breakers’ paradise. Revered for its sunshine, beach scene, diversity, and world-renowned nightlife, vacationers love flocking to “The 305” this time of year to enjoy the vibrant city’s many perks. Miami is bustling with culture, and Black travelers may particularly enjoy connecting to the city’s deeply rooted Black diaspora and history.

What Are The Best Neighborhoods To Stay In For Spring Break In Miami?

South Beach: South Beach is infamous for being the quintessential epicenter for spring breakers. You can’t go wrong with being on Ocean Drive or experiencing the vibrant, stunning beach scene. With iconic accommodations, restaurants, and nightlife, this is the ideal location for party seekers and those who want as much time as possible on the beach. Other things to do in South Beach include visiting Lummus Park and exploring the Art Deco District.

Brickell: Brickell is an upscale neighborhood in Miami’s financial hub. It offers great shopping, dining, and entertainment. The area is also super walkable and home to many of Miami’s high-rise residences.

Wynwood: Wynwood is beloved for its vibrant art scene. This is where you’ll want to stay if you want to enjoy a feast for your eyes anytime you leave your accommodation. The neighborhood is decorated with street art and graffiti by local artists and those from around the globe.

Top Black-Owned Hotels

Dunns Josephine Hotel: This boutique hotel with 15 rooms in Overtown celebrates the time and place of the Harlem Renaissance but in Miami. The rooms are dedicated to old-world greats such as Zora Neale Hurston, Cab Calloway, Duke Ellington, and more.

The Hilton Cabana Miami: This is a property within the investment company (RLJ Lodging Trust) portfolio of BET founder Robert L. Johnson. The 10-story beachfront accommodation on Collins Ave is farther North of Miami Beach and away from the hecticness of South Beach, which some travelers may prefer.

Must-Visit Beaches And Rooftop Pools

As mentioned, South Beach is a must for spring break in Miami. For a different vibe, visitors might enjoy a trip to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, which was previously a “Black beach” when Miami was segregated. The latter beach provides a great chance to soak up the sun and the site’s rich history.

The best rooftop pools are scattered across the city’s hotels. Consider visiting the Gabriel, the Kimpton Angler’s, the Moxy, or the Betsy in South Beach. In Coconut Grove, check out the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden. If in Wynwood, go to the Arlo. Also worth mentioning are the stunning rooftop pools at the Dua Mia and Novotel in Brickell.

What Else Should Black Travelers Know About Visiting Miami For Spring Break?

While spring break in Miami is often associated with intense partying, the city also provides a hub of Black art and Black-owned restaurants worth checking out. While in “The 305,” travelers may also enjoy tapping into the city’s Haitian community by visiting Little Haiti, the Haitian Heritage Museum, and Haitian-owned businesses. Miami is infused with various populations from the Caribbean, so explore that element too in Overtown, and Little Havana, as well as Little Haiti.