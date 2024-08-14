Miami is a world-class destination. Sitting on Florida’s edge facing the Atlantic Ocean, travelers worldwide love Magic City. It’s the Floridian standard for glitz and glam. The rich and famous buy lavish homes there and the Miami ocean breeze is unmatched. However, Miami is growing as a sports tourism hub with travelers excited to see what’s next.

Beyond the parties, nightlife, and diverse culinary scene, Miami’s sports tourism offerings are abundant and thrilling. From high-energy Inter Miami soccer matches to an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Kaseya Center, Miami offers incredible opportunities to create sports travel memories. Here are a few experiences showcasing the beauty of sports culture in Miami.

Ride Along At Nascar Homestead-Miami Speedway

Photo credit: Jasmine Osby

Travelers will be surrounded by vibrant teal and yellow hues when they visit NASCAR Homestead-Miami Speedway. Located in Homestead, the Speedway is home to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Every year the race draws thousands of fans to the Speedway ready to see professional drivers go head to head. Guests purchase tickets for the two-day NASCAR extravaganza months in advance and the Speedway takes a full year to prepare for the exciting competition.

The Cup Series Playoffs take place every year in October. However, if you aren’t in Miami for the big race, Homestead-Miami Speedway is still a must-visit. Visitors can ride around the track in a race car, drag race their vehicles, and even go-kart racing. Homestead-Miami Speedway is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping and fuel your need for speed. The Speedway also hosts other special events like community drag races throughout the year.

Discover The Story Of Lionel Messi

Photo credit: Jasmine Osby

Some consider Inter Miami team captain Lionel Messi the greatest soccer player in the world. The Argentinian soccer player joined the Inter Miami team in 2023. His presence catapulted fans into a frenzy and he’s grown as a Miami hero leading the team to many victories since arriving in the city. Next time you’re in Miami, you can learn about Messi’s incredible story at the Messi Experience.

An interactive exhibit, the Messi Experience takes guests on a multimedia journey through Messi’s life. Starting from his humble beginnings in Argentina, this mind-blowing exhibit immerses visitors into Messi’s career. The exhibit is full of flashing lights, moving visual frames, and interactive games. Once you’ve learned about Messi’s 23-year-long career, you can put yourself in the numerous interactive play spaces. Practice passing soccer balls and scoring goals before heading back into the Miami sunshine.

Catch A Homerun At A Marlins Game

Photo credit: Megan Briggs / Getty Images

Attending a Marlins game is a must for baseball fans visiting Miami. LoanDepot Park comes to life during Marlins’ games. The Marlins came to Miami in 1993. Each season, the stadium is full of excited fans cheering from the stands between bites of concession food. The two-time World Series Champions are guaranteed to put on a show in one of the only retractable roof baseball stadiums in the country.

The party doesn’t stop once the game ends. It’s just beginning. After every Marlins home game, fans immediately descend to the Recess Sports Lounge. The in-stadium lounge is jam-packed with Marlins fans dancing to Latin-infusion music for hours after the game. Recess Sports Lounge serves both food and drinks. Guests even have an opportunity to dance on the field before departing from LoanDepot Park.

Tour The Kaseya Center

Photo credit: Jasmine Osby

Beginning in the summer of 2024, travelers can get up close and personal with the Miami Heat by touring their arena. Located in Downtown Miami, the Kaseya Center is now open for public tours. Instead of just watching the NBA team play, visitors can go behind the scenes to see where the players and staff members get prepared for game day.

Tour guides take visitors to where the magic starts. You’ll tour the player’s training facility where a quote from Muhammed Ali lines the wall borders. Visitors walk through the hometeam locker room, tour the media control room, check out the exclusive lounges and suite, and so much more. The Kaseya Center is a must-visit for die-hard sports travelers looking for an exclusive experience in Miami.

Hear The Crowd Roar At The Inter Miami Soccer Match

Photo credit: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

Inter Miami matches take sports tourism to new heights in Miami. While a new stadium is being built for the team, Inter currently plays in Fort Lauderdale at the Chase Stadium. The 19,100-capacity stadium is full for every match, whether rain or shine. While the match rages on, fans fill the space with joyful cheers and screams in a sea of pink and black. Some even bring their own instruments to burst into melodious songs and chants when the team scores a goal. Inter Miami matches allow travelers to enjoy the beauty of soccer while seeing Messi live in action.

Miami is a thrilling travel experience for every type of traveler. A hub for culture in Florida, there are endless restaurants, attractions, and festivities to dive into. However, there’s much awaiting sports-loving travelers headed to Vice City. The city is a rising force in sports tourism and has everything you need for the ultimate travel extravaganza.