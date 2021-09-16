Viva Mexico! 5 Facts About Mexican Independence Day

Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16) is quite a big deal in Mexico. It’s a celebration of the Central American nation gaining its freedom from its Spanish colonists.

The Spaniards conquered the land today known as Mexico, calling it “New Spain.” There, indigenous populations were brutalized and enslaved, forced to work in mines and on plantations. Over the years, native populations further decreased greatly in numbers due to the new diseases brought over by the Europeans.

After suffering for 300 years under Spanish control, Mexico became an independent country in 1821. Here are some facts about Mexican Independence Day and how the occasion is commemorated today.