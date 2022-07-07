Meet The Haitian-American Man Who Built A Thriving Travel Agency

Richard Cantave – While there are many other travel companies out there, I pride myself on the level of service we deliver to our guests as reflected in our reviews and the incredibly high rate of return customers. As for our offerings, unlike many other companies, our guests enjoy up to 12 months of interest-free installment payments to help make even our higher-tier trips a lot more affordable for everyone, we offer a wide range of trips from Ultra-Luxe trips like the South of France where you’re tasting some of the finest wines in the world, to trips like our Maldives trip that debunk the idea that certain destinations are only for honeymooners as we offer them as a pure relaxation and rejuvenation experience to rest.

Whenever we visit all these communities around the world, we don’t use the big names in the tourist industry that pay low wages to the locals and the bulk of their revenue is kept in western countries; we primarily hire locals directly and fuel their economy but in addition to this, we sometimes have left-over tips that we invest in aspiring entrepreneurs in countries around the world through an organization called Kiva to help them bring their dreams to life.