English Man Covered In Human Feces After Being Discharged By A Passing Plane

What was supposed to be a perfect day enjoying the sun in the backyard turned out to be a very unpleasant moment for a man in Windsor, England. A passing plane discharged its toilet while flying over his home, covering him in human feces.

The incident took place in July, and it was reported during the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s most recent aviation forum.

“His whole garden was splattered with human feces,” said Karen Davies, ward councilor for Clewer East, during the October 14 meeting. “He was out in his garden at the time, and it was a really horrible, horrible experience.”

Davies detailed that the man, his entire garden, and garden umbrellas were “covered” in poop.

“It’s absolutely dreadful,” she said during the meeting.

This is not the first time this has happened. Other incidents have been reported over the years in which “frozen sewage” is dropped along flight routes— although expert say it is rare.

Windsor is only about 8 miles from London’s Heathrow Airport.

In June, The Sun reported that in Portsmouth, in southern England, locals were left “terrified” after “frozen poo” fell from the sky.

Another Whitfield parish councilor Geoff Paxton, who was also in the meeting and has worked with airlines for four decades, said what happened was “so rare” and something he had not seen in a long time.

“Modern toilets on planes are vacuum secured and are normally reliable as they rely on pressure suction to work, so this unfortunate situation must have resulted from aircraft failure or a failure to adequately service it,” he said.

Resident Andrew Hall, who was present at the virtual meeting, said water companies were fined “millions” when discharging sewage into rivers, and “when an aircraft dispatches it onto people’s heads I think that’s more heinous, frankly”.

Davies said the resident had decided not to pursue an insurance claim.

“Obviously he wasn’t going to do that for the sake of a couple of garden umbrellas, in terms of bumping up his premium, so he’s just sort of had to take it on the chin,” she said.

The name of the airline was not shared with the BBC.