Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Canadian man at Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in New Delhi, India, for being in possession of a baby crocodile’s skull.

Dehli Customs shared the news on its X account on January 9. The authorities disclosed that the incident occurred January 6, and that the male traveler was heading to Montreal. Airport security stopped the man in Terminal 3 and discovered what appeared to be a baby crocodile skull wrapped in a “cream-colored cloth.” The skull was around 777 grams, which equates to around 1.7 pounds. The Department of Forests and Wildlife ultimately confirmed that the skull was a baby crocodile’s. Officials described the remains as a “seized wildlife trophy.”

Official paperwork regarding the incident noted that “the texture, tooth pattern, well-developed bony palate, and nostrils confirmed the item as the skull of a baby crocodile.”

What Else Is There To Know About The Baby Crocodile Skull Incident At New Delhi Airport?

Delhi Customs reported arresting the Canadian for “illegal possession and attempt to export a Schedule-I protected wildlife item,” a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. The man also violated the 1962 Customs Act, which regards “offenses related to misdeclaration, illegal export, and smuggling.”

The Department of Forests and Wildlife (West Division, GNCTD) sent the skull for lab testing. It may ultimately be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun. The airport incident remains under investigation.

“This case highlights a serious violation of wildlife and customs laws,” said Delhi Customs in its remarks. “Collaboration between Customs and Forest Departments is crucial to ensuring such protected wildlife items are not smuggled.”

According to a 2022 report by TRAFFIC, a UK-based NGO (non-governmental organization) focused on wildlife trade, India is a global hotspot for misusing the airline sector to traffic wildlife and wildlife products. The report noted that “18 airports in India reported 141 wildlife seizure incidents involving 146 wildlife species [from] 2011 to 2020.”