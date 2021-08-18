Mami Wata: The South African Brand Highlighting Surfing Culture In Africa

For many Westerners, the words Africa and surfing are not related. However, there is a South African surf brand that is trying to bring diversity, while celebrating surfing culture in Africa.

Mami Wata, a West African deity that means Mother Ocean, is taking a different approach when it comes to not only the sport itself, but the surfing universe as a whole.

Mami Wata was launched in 2017 by Nick Dutton, Peet Pienaar, Andy Davis, and Selema Masekela. The brand intends to put Africa on the surfing map.

“We started Mami Wata because of love and belief. Our love for surfing, design and Africa. Our belief in the power of African surf,” says the company’s website.

After success worldwide promoting Africa, Mami Wata wants to go further by releasing a book that tells everything one should know about surfing culture in Africa.

Titled AfroSurf, the book celebrates surfing and related street culture on the continent.

According to a press release, Afrosurf captures and express the unique surfing lives and experiences of Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, Mozambique, São Tomé, South Africa, Liberia, Somalia, Nigeria, Cote DíIvoire, Cabo Verde, Sierra Leone, Madagascar and more.

The book was released with funds raised via a Kickstarter campaign, and it is a 300-page art book celebrating surf culture and lifestyles through history, photography, stories, profiles, interviews and design.

The book features stunning photos from many countries such as Sierra Leone, Morocco, Zimbabwee among others, and gives a very interesting picture of the growing trend on the continent.

“Afosurf is a book that I believe will redefine and expand how the world looks at surf culture,” said Mami Wata co-founder Selema Masekela, who’s also a commentator, journalist, host, and Emmy-nominated producer best known for his work across VICE, E!, ESPN/ABC, National Geographic.

Afrosurf can be ordered online via Mami Wata’s website.