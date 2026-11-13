This holiday season, those near Madrid’s Plaza de España will be able to visit a giant snowman.

According to FT News, the large-scale attraction will be a 12-meter-tall (39.37 feet), 8.1-meter-wide (26.57 feet), and 6.5-meter-deep (21.33 feet) snowman with over 64,300 lights. The interactive display will mark the snowman’s debut as an attraction, being a place where both locals and tourists can walk through with holiday cheer. Visitors should be able to find the magical experience near the Sabatini Gardens’ entrance, where Calle de Bailén and Plaza de España intersect.

At this time, it’s still unclear whether entry through the snowman will be ticketed.

Madrid’s Christmas Lights

Madrid’s Christmas wonderland will take place for over a month. To vibrantly boost holiday spirit, the lights will be switched on November 21. They will remain on display through January 6. They’ll colorfully illuminate 250 different locations across 21 districts. Information shared by Madrid’s tourism board says this year’s displays have been crafted by an array of designers, from young elementary school students to “renowned designers,” and members of the Spanish Fashion Designers Associations (ACME).

In addition to the over 14 million bulbs that will make the city gleam in a “dazzling array of colorful lights,” Madrid is also being decorated with 131 cherry trees, 14 illuminated fir trees, and 7,458 garlands. The opening Christmas lighting showcase will take place November 21 in the Plaza de Cibeles.

The lights will be on during these hours:

Sunday through Thursday: 6 p.m. to midnight

Friday and Saturday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

December 7: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

December 24 and January 5: 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

December 31: 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A press release issued by Madrid City Council notes that the authority anticipates this year’s Christmas lighting festivities will cost around €7.3 million.