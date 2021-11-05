30+ Black-Owned Wine And Spirit Brands For Your Holiday Parties

It’s the time of year when we gather with friends and family to celebrate with delicious food and fellowship. But as you celebrate, why not include a few Black-owned wine and spirit brands in the mix, too.

Although the numbers are growing, the owners of these brands still only make up a small percentage of their overall industries. That is why we try to highlight and bring awareness to them as often as we can. Supporting them during your holiday festivities can go farther than you think.

As you gear up for events this season, here are 30 Black-owned wine and spirit brands to purchase for your holiday parties.