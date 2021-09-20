Madame Tussauds Adds 3 New Black Wax Figures And Angela Bassett’s Is Going Viral

When most people think of Los Angeles and Hollywood Blvd, they think of the famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, where visitors get an up-close glimpse of some of their favorite stars.

This past week, the Hollywood landmark added 3 wax figures of Black starlets — Jennifer Hudson, Tiffany Haddish, and Angela Bassett. They all uncannily resemble each celebrity very well, and Angela Bassett’s wax doppelgänger is going viral.

Madame Tussauds is known to be the premiere wax museum of the world, and the renowned, quirky establishment has 21 locations worldwide. The United States has 6 locations and there are others in Tokyo, Beijing, and Australia.

On Friday, the Los Angeles location honored Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Hudson, and Angela Bassett with their wax statues and the stars were all in awe of how similar they looked to their new figurine.

Angela Bassett’s has been receiving a lot of traction on Instagram and Twitter. The selfie she took with her not alive other self had fans stunned and revived Madame Tussaud’s legacy of having other wax figures that are far from the mark, like Beyonce and Nicki Minaj‘s that went viral for looking nothing like them.

Standard museum entry costs $29.99 and if you would like to attend Ripley’s Believe It Or Not for a higher cost of $45.99 that is available online.

The famous Hollywood museum does private events and group entry for visitors. The museum’s peak days are weekends, so going during a weekday is recommended if you want to avoid large crowds.

Marie Tussaud’s wax museum was first built in London, and the Hollywood-based location opened in 2009. The museum is in the epicenter of Hollywood, west of the historical TCL Chinese Theatre. Marie Tussaud is a French sculptor who became famous for her wax sculptures, and she founded the first London museum in 1835.

