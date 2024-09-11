Using rideshare apps is a convenient and easy way to get around. Since apps like Lyft have been invented there has been a pretty significant cultural dependence on them. This is especially true for people who have to commute consistently from point A to point B.

Using ride-share apps can be expensive, particularly if people are getting around in groups or just need rides often. But different rideshare companies have stepped their game up and rolled out exciting new features to make things easier for users. Lyft’s new price lock feature is the latest intriguing addition to the platform.

Lyft’s New Price Lock Feature

Isaac Mehegan/Unsplash

The new price lock feature is supposed to make life easier for loyal Lyfters. This exciting feature was announced on September 4 to help users avoid the complications and frustration of changing commute costs. Lyft’s press release states, “To make your day more predictable, we’re launching price lock, a new subscription that caps the price of your regular commute,” according to Audrey Liu, EVP of Rider Experience. “We know reliable pricing is particularly important for commuters. They know what their ride should cost and hate it when prices change.”

How It Works

To help consistent rideshare commuters, the new feature allows users to cap the cost of rides they take regularly for only $2.99. The $2.99 per month cost lets them lock in a commuting price which the company estimates will save riders up to $40 a month. If riders notice that the price of their ride is lower than their locked price, they can pay the lower rate.

This feature will certainly help those saving for their next trip or traveling for work. One of the best parts of Lyft’s new price lock feature is that it applies even during peak ride hours. So users who are accustomed to anxiously checking in on prices for rush hour travel or before a flight can relax. The new feature allows riders to stick to their budget and set their max price.

Utilizing The New Feature

To use the new features, travelers simply have to look at the ‘price lock’ section of the app’s menu to sign up for the subscription. Entering the route for a price lock is relatively easy. Users just need to input their pickup location and drop-off point that they frequently travel between. After that, they will need to submit a requested period for their commute. These details for the price lock pass can be modified or canceled in the app. With price lock, the feature applies during the selected time and for the listed locations. This can benefit avid travelers or people who commute often and do not want to pay exorbitant rates.

Traveler Tip: The locked-in price for Lyft’s new price lock feature can vary each month. This feature lasts 30 days and is automatically renewed. App users will always pay their locked-in price or less while their price lock pass is valid. It is important to note that price lock is only available in cities that Lyft operates in throughout the United States.