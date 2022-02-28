Photo Credit: Photo by Alonso Reyes
Looking For Good Vibes Only? Here Are Some Black- Owned Sex Toy Shops You Can Support
If you’re tired of the same, bland bedroom activities and would like to add some spice, there are numerous Black-owned sex toy shops to support. Exactly how much spice depends on your comfort level and your imagination. Some like to utilize appendages in role-play, while others like to drizzle hot wax onto their partner’s skin. The sky is the limit, and these Black-owned businesses share one common goal: to encourage a healthy, balanced view of sexuality, all in the name of The Culture.
Here are some Black-owned sex toy shops with everything you need to stoke the flames and keep them ablaze.
1. Overkink
The name of this Black-owned business makes no bones about exactly what it is. If you’re looking to support a business that is both Black and woman-owned, check out Overkink.
The sheer amount of products available can be overwhelming if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for. The tabs at the top of the landing page make navigating easy: books, sex toys, lubes and enhancements, fashion & BDSM, games & novelties and holidays.
The founder is Jaycee Chester, and we’ve featured her company in an earlier article.
2. Bedroom Kandi
Founded in 2011 by Kandi Burruss, Bedroom Kandi modestly started out by selling a few products. Over the years it has expanded to feature hundreds of them.
If you’re interested in hosting an adult-only party, a Bedroom Kandi consultant, which you can reach out to via the website, can assist you.
In addition to all the products you might expect from an adult novelty store, there are also fiction books and books on sex education available.
3. Kinky Choices
When the sex-toy company is run by folks who work in the adult-entertainment industry, that’s a bonus.
Kinky Choices was created by Gushy Goddess and Poppa Sweet Cheeks in 2014. Their goal is to encourage couples of all sexual orientations and gender identities to live their best lives in and out of the bedroom.
If you’re interested in strap-ons or dildos, Kinky Choices has plenty. Which kind do you prefer? Something you can attach to a harness, or something you can stick on the floor or the wall? Some have a more realistic look, while others are more fantasy- based, with bright colors, ridges and curves.
Interested in getting free toys in exchange for a review? Check out the Kinky Choices website for more details.
4. The Honey Pot Company
While this isn’t a sex-toy company, it is focused on a particularly intimate part of the body, as you might guess from the name.
Founder Bea Dixon was inspired to start her Honey Pot line when an ancestor visited her in a dream one night and gifted her with a “healing vision.”
The rest is history.
Instead of utilizing chemicals that can be unpleasant or even harmful to people with vaginas, The Honey Pot Company takes a natural approach.
Products are cruelty- free, informed by science, and made with ingredients from the earth.
5. Sex On The Table (SOTT)
SOTT specializes in all kinds of toys, including one kind that has been all over social media: The Rose.
Some straight women who bought one declared they would never need a man again, and that’s one of the less explicit reviews. Maybe there is something special about The Rose, because it’s totally sold out on the Sex On The Table website.
There are vibrators available for other parts of the body as well.
6. New York Toy Collective (NYTC)
This Black and queer-owned company specializes in silicone packers and dildos.
Since getting started in 2012, NYTC says its products are “not only driven by technology and innovation, but understanding how emotional connection is vital to gender expression. Your body shouldn’t limit your sexual possibilities.”
NYTC has been featured by The Huffington Post and The New York Times among others.
7. Enby
Enby, another term for non-binary, focuses on providing products with the non-binary and transgender communities in mind.
Not only do they sell a variety of sex toys and packers, they also sell naughty decor for your home.
There’s a solid collection of kink products here as well, including floggers, masks and nipple clamps.
8. Feelmore
This Bay Area – based shop (Oakland and Berkeley to be exact) isn’t just concerned with sex, but also general self-care.
In the books section, check out titles like “Ten Arguments For Deleting Your Social Media Accounts” and “Edibles: Small Bites For The Modern Cannabis Kitchen.”
A Feelmore soy massage candle can set the mood. It comes in a variety of scents including Submission, Vibrant and Cocky (this one smells like pineapple and teakwood).
9. Seduction By Lace
Lace admits she has “always had a passion for exotic things,” and this is reflected in her product line. From fishnet collars to lingerie sets for plus-sized women, sis has it all.
On Wednesday nights at 9PM EST, Seduction By Lace hosts Dildos and Wine on Instagram Live, which centers sex advice and sexual health discussions.