11 LGBTQ+ Black-Owned Businesses To Support

Pride month is here. To showcase support for the queer community, consider looking into LGBTQ Black-owned businesses. The community experiences discrimination in most aspects of life and financially uplifting the vulnerable demographic can help LGBTQ+ youth, adults, and families get that much closer to stability.

Here is a list of 11 LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses that you should consider supporting for Pride Month 2021 and going forward.

Related:Los Angeles Pride In-Person Events To Celebrate In June