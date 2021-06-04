Photo Credit: Rodnae P.
11 LGBTQ+ Black-Owned Businesses To Support
Pride month is here. To showcase support for the queer community, consider looking into LGBTQ Black-owned businesses. The community experiences discrimination in most aspects of life and financially uplifting the vulnerable demographic can help LGBTQ+ youth, adults, and families get that much closer to stability.
Here is a list of 11 LGBTQ+ Black-owned businesses that you should consider supporting for Pride Month 2021 and going forward.
Related:Los Angeles Pride In-Person Events To Celebrate In June
Hella Thrifty
View this post on Instagram
If you love thrifting but don’t want to sift through hundreds of racks of clothes then Dannie Cherie has the perfect platform for you.
Hella Thrifty is a queer-owned online e-commerce founded by the California native who combined her passions for 80s/90s fashion with her love for finding hidden thrift gems. Now, Cherie has her own vibrant collections of vintage-inspired clothing that pairs well with any sneaker and pair of glimmering jewelry.
Feelmore Adult Gallery
View this post on Instagram
The founder of Feelmore Adult Gallery, Nenna Joiner, established the Bay Area’s only Black-AFAB-owned adult sex store. The Oakland shop has a second location in the neighboring city of Berkeley.
Feelmore has expanded to Postmates deliveries in a response to COVID-19. The brands selections are wide, ranging from sex toys to Instagrammable t-shirts.
BatMe Cosmetics
View this post on Instagram
BatMe Cosmetics is a transgender-owned makeup business that allows the most colorful you to come out. All of her products are vegan and cruelty-free. The eyeshadow palettes include bright-colored tones and earthy nudes for the best blended masterpieces.
The show-stopping makeup looks you can produce with the creator, Jayla Roxx‘s makeup brand, are definitely wide-ranging.
Harvest & Revel
View this post on Instagram
Harvest & Revel was founded by Brooklyn-based caterer, Sara Elise. The catering company provides services for modern and luxury private events. The company is women-led and operates out of Long Island City.
The mission behind Elise’s catering business is to spotlight how large dinners can be eco-friendly and used to educate people on healthier food options. Also, Sara Elise and her co-founder, Tara Aura, help their community through series mentorship programs.
Bloom & Plume
View this post on Instagram
Bloom & Plume was founded by floral artist, Maurice Harris. He runs a very popular Los Angeles floral and art space under the same name as the coffee shop.
Harris is known for his elaborate and impressive floral arrangements and structures. His products range from mugs to exclusive t-shirts outside his crafty floral installations.
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse
View this post on Instagram
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse is a Philadelphia-based community space for coffee and comic-book lovers. Founded by Ariell Johnson, the space is meant to build more representation and inclusivity in the comic-book industry, which is heavily male-dominated.
She is the first East Coast comic-book store owner and is redefining what it looks like to be a self-proclaimed “nerd” in a space that wasn’t initially built for her.
Koyuki Panda
View this post on Instagram
Koyuki Panda is a queer-owned art shop that is inspired by Japanese Anime and Black women figures. Founded by Gigi Murakami, the Black-women manga series is busting through global boundaries by depicting Black women in the stylized illustrated reading books.
Murakami creates personalized sketches, mangas, and illustrations for her customers to purchase through her online store.
Quueenn
View this post on Instagram
The Quueenn lasered jewelry brand uses high-technology to etch out their bold designs that are handcrafted to the smallest detail. Most of their designs feel fashion forward with a futuristic feel with the mirrored tapes they used on their products.
The QPOC-owned online store has wooden earrings, pins, and wall art in their selection.
Bye Gender Apparel
View this post on Instagram
Bye Gender Apparel is a play-on words for transgender community members who are going through gender reassignments and identity transformations. The founder, Norelle produces #TransIsBeautiful t-shirts to help fund trans living expenses and necessary surgeries and procedures for gender confirmations.
Decolonizing Fitness
View this post on Instagram
Decolonizing Fitness is a social awareness platform that helps trans folk through their health and wellness journeys by promoting inclusivity for all body types and modifications. The welcoming fitness community was founded by Ilya who offers exercise classes and workout advice for marginalized groups. They are hoping to reshape the fitness industry by allowing for education to be taught by LGBTQIA+ members for queer individuals.
Detour Coffee Bar
View this post on Instagram
This Charlotte-based Black-male owned mobile coffee truck brings smiles to all those who patronize it. Owner Mike offers an assortment of coffee drinks, tea, smoothies and more— while also getting creative with his seasonal specials.
Drinks like the Destiny’s Chai, Black Berry Magic, and Hey Honey keep the lines long and people coming back.