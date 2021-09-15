The Ivory Coast's Most Stunning Hotel Is Also Black-Owned. Welcome To Lepic Villa

One of the most stunning hotels in the Ivory Coast happens to be Black-owned. Located in Abidjan, the Lepic Villa Hotel was built on the former residence of the first governor of Abidjan, which was built in 1980 under the influence of the famous French architect Henri Chomette.

In 2018, it became a top-rated boutique hotel loved by local and international visitors as it offers a unique style unlike anything else in the Ivory Coast.

As soon as you step foot on the property, you will be drawn in as the outside is a stunning white building with a lush garden and breathtaking artwork.

And even though Lepic Villa is located in one of the most popular neighborhoods in the Ivorian capital, it’s a peaceful oasis that cancels out the noise from the outside.

The inside is just as stunning where you will find designs and artwork ready for your next photoshoot or Instagrammable post.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get much better, peacocks are wandering around the hotel.

One customer stated, “the rooms, the decor, the thought put into the hotel, and the history and architecture are stunning,” regarding her stay. “The peacocks wandering around are beautiful, the food was delicious, and the pool and staff are lovely. The owners of the hotel, Yohannes, and his family were impeccable hosts to our group and I couldn’t have asked for a better trip. I would recommend this hotel 1000% and can’t wait to visit again!”

