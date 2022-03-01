LeBron James' Newest Move In Akron; House Three Thirty Will Be Open To The Public

Time and time again, LeBron James has proven his worth both on, and off the court. With his opening of House Three Thirty, a community space and art filled event venue ( including the LeBron James museum,) he’s showing the entire community of Akron, Ohio his signature style.



Kids and parents in the community of Akron, Ohio have long felt Lebron’s love. He opened, I Promise School in 2018. “An Akron public School dedicated to those students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks,” the school’s website states. With over 1,000 kids in attendance, the school offers college scholarships to all who complete high school there.



House Three Thirty, Lebron James’ newest venture, will allow the entire community of Akron and it’s visitors, to be involved. It will be open to the public.



To kick off the new, Akron space, Old El Paso partnered up with LeBron James‘ House Three Thirty. And together, they celebrated their first Taco Tuesday at ‘The Taco Shop’. This Mexican restaurant will be Old El Paso’s introduction to the restaurant world and their first storefront.



But that isn’t even close to everything House of Three Thirty will have to offer. This huge property will have a theater, sport’s bar, coffee shop, a concert and wedding venue. It will have several food offerings and a museum dedicated to LeBron James.



House Three Thirty will be a space to for the community to learn, work, educate, perform, talk, volunteer and gather. This is not just some run of the mill space either.



Tangier was the former name of this extravagant, 60,000 square foot space. It’s history dates back to the late 1940’s. In it’s decades-long existence acts like Fats Domino, James Brown, The Temptations and Tina Turner have graced the Tangier stage. A true Supper Club, a full 4 course dinner was served before most of the acts and steak was always on the menu.



LeBron hopes to have concerts and performances with the same caliber of performers at House Three Thirty. LeBron even plans to have a viewing loge built above the stage for special guests. Other than that, and some new carpeting, the performance space will basically remain the way it has always been.



Generally, the space has been brought back to life and updated throughout. The modern aesthetic gives it’s returning visitors a brand new vibe. A welcoming vibe, and with so much to do in the space, it sounds like the community will gladly be part of it for many decades to come.