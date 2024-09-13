When most people picture Italy, a few common ideas come to mind. First, they’re instantly thinking of bustling cities like Milan, Rome, and Naples. These vibrant locales are known for a metropolitan pulse, fashionable locals, and plenty of historic sites, museums, and excursions. For those that want a slower pace, they often imagine Tuscany, a region known for rolling hills, beautiful architecture — and made extra famous thanks to the movie “Under the Tuscan Sun.”

And for the jet-setting, see and be seen crowd, Lake Como is synonymous with celebrity sightings and a posh existence that would make any traveler the envy of their social circle. But what if you want to visit a less obvious part of Italy? This is when setting your sights further north to Lake Orta would make sense. You’ll get all the Italian charm with less hustle and bustle while immersed in local vibes. Here’s what you need to know to plan your ultimate relaxing Italian vacation.

Where is Lake Orta?

Officially called Lago D’Orta in Italian, Lake Orta is considered one of the most romantic lakes in Italy. Located in the Piedmont region, it sits near Lake Maggiore, and boasts gorgeous views that look like they’re right out of a picture book. The Piedmont region is known for its gastronomy and Lake Orta is no exception. The lake is nearly eight miles long and is backed by beautiful mountains. Most notably, it has a miniature island, San Giulio, located in it, which is home to a 13th century basilica and convent.

This area features chefs that pride themselves on using locally sourced ingredients from the meats and fish to the vegetables, cheese, eggs, and more. Lake Orta flies under the radar, since Lake Maggiore is bigger. So, don’t be surprised that most non-local visitors are other Italians. Along with a breathtaking lake view, there are historic sites, beautiful gardens, can’t miss beaches, and friendly locals.

Getting to Lake Orta

The best way to get to Lake Orta will depend on if someone’s is already in Italy visiting other cities, or if the beautiful northern lake town is the only destination. One of the easiest options is to fly to Milan airport where the city is just an hour drive north. Or, arrivals can catch the Malpensa Express train to Saronno. Transfer in Saronno for the regional train to Novara and then switch in Novara for the local train to Orta-Miasino. All in, that’s about a one and a half to two-hour train ride.

Alternatively, Lake Orta is accessible by train. The easiest option is to leave from Turin by train and transfer in Novara to reach the Orta-Miasino train station which is the closest to Lake Orta. The entire process takes about an hour and most tourists can easily walk from the Orta-Miasino train station to the eastern shore of the lake — or take a short taxi ride. Likewise, buses from Novara are another option and might be ideal since they offer direct service to many of the surrounding lakeside towns.

What to Do in Lake Orta

Lake Orta is known as the more laid back lake in the region that is a serious draw year round. There’s plenty to do and see here from sightseeing, spending time at the beach, and even sampling some of the most amazing food a person can enjoy in Italy.

Don’t Skip San Giulio

Orta lake and st. julius isle, orta, Italy. (Photo by: BlueRed/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

One of the most notable things to do when in town is to visit the island of San Giulio. The only way to get to the island is by boat and once back on dry ground, visitors will instantly notice that there are no cars here. Instead, this is a place where people walk to get to where they need to be.

Part of this is because it preserves this little enclave, and the other is because the only full-time residents are the nuns in the active convent, Mater Ecclesia Benedictine. Visitors can enjoy strolling through the convent but should do so in silence at the abbey’s request. But don’t assume that this is an empty ghost town.

On the contrary, San Giulio boasts a Michelin star restaurant (with three stars) in the boutique hotel, Relais & Chateaux Villa Crespi, which is located right on the island. It’s considered one of the best in the nation. Meanwhile, many of the buildings are original developments from the 13th century and later. But people can also rent apartments, which is more economical for longer stays or bigger travel groups.

Lake Orta Beaches

People can visit Lake Orta year round. If those travels take place during the warmer months, then swimming in the lake or sunbathing on the surrounding beaches is a must. Unironically, one of the most popular public beaches in the region is Miami. It’s located in the town of Orta San Giulio which is located on the surrounding shoreline and offers gorgeous views of the Island of San Giulio. Plus, this area has a more gentle slope into the water, which is safer for those traveling with little ones.

Meanwhile, for a more luxe experience, head to Villa Crespi’s beaches. Again, that same hotel on the island with the three-star Michelin restaurant also has a private beachfront access.

Stroll the Towns

ORTA SAN GIULIO, PIEMONT, ITALY – 2021/06/26: (EDITORS NOTE: Exposure latitude of this image has been digitally increased.) Piazetta Ernesto Ragazzorli, the main square in Orta San Giulio, with surrounding restaurants and shops illuminated at night. (Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

There are actually quite a few towns surrounding Lake Orta, many of which have their roots in the Renaissance. For example, Sacro Monte di Orta is a lake-bordering town with buildings that date back to the 15th and 17th century.

However, probably the biggest draw is Orta San Giulio, a town located right next to the lake and with a lively community that will beckon tourists back year after year. This town has roots that date back to Medieval times and vintage baroque architecture along with beautiful frescoes. Here is also where visitors can find plenty of fantastic restaurants offering popular local dishes and delicacies. And depending on the time of year, truffles may be in season and available in the markets.

When to Visit Lake Orta, Italy

Lake Orta is beautiful any time of year, but of course depending on the activities someone wants to enjoy, some seasons are better than others. For anyone trying to sunbathe or enjoy spending as much time outdoors as possible, Spring, Summer, and early Fall are all great times to go. Keep in mind that the lake is located in northern Italy at the base of the Alps. Also, weekends will usually be busier than during the week.