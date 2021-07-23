Kultured Travels: How This Travel Company Is Catering To Black Millennial Travelers

Travel tour company, Kultured Travels, is prioritizing mental health through travel, following a year that exposed the importance of self-care.

The ongoing health crisis combined with racial tensions and civil unrest as a result of the death of George Floyd exposed the importance of taking care of one’s mental space. According to Kultured Travels, millennials, especially, had a difficult time in 2020 as this demographic tends to relieve mental stress by traveling. With borders closed to the vast majority of travelers, the need for millennials to get away went unmet.

Now, with travel restrictions lifted and borders reopening, the brand is making sure millennial travelers are getting the much-need break they need with its 2022 international travel lineup.

Kultured Travels is a premier travel and tour company that curates, crafts, and customizes travel experiences for groups of millennials. The 2022 lineup includes the Maldives, Greece, Tukey, a Bali Baecation, Italy, Dubai, Egypt, and Cuba.

“Cultural tours give travelers a different perspective of the country that they visit by interacting more with the local experience curators and by learning what the country has to offer on a deeper level while having an incredible time,” said founder, Sabrina Frederique.

Frederique’s goal is to make sure those who book a trip with her team have the best vacation experience ever, so you can expect exciting tours, mouthwatering culinary dishes, unique excursions, and the perfect opportunities to meet some lifetime friends.

“To make the tours possible and maintain our 100% negative Covid rates, we reduced the number of travelers we typically allow on these trips, only work with guides and establishments that are Covid-trained in maintaining high health and safety standards. We also avoid large crowds and get tested before coming on the trip and prior to returning home.”

To learn more or plan your own trip, visit the website.