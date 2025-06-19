On June 16, community leaders gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky, to officially unveil a statewide African American Heritage Trail, featuring over 50 historical sites that highlight the significant contributions of Black individuals. The Kentucky Department of Tourism, the Kentucky Historical Society, and the Kentucky Heritage Council are behind the project. According to a press release, the trail will highlight the impacts and stories of Black people in Kentucky and throughout the country. In addition to being educational, the trail aims to bolster Kentucky’s tourism and drive traffic to its local economies.

Sites along the trail include Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace in Hodgenville and the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville. It also includes Historic Cherokee Park, “the first Blacks-only state park in the Southern United States,” according to Kentucky Tourism.

The press release detailed that “the trail was developed to blend historical accuracy with cultural richness.” Moreover, Governor Andy Beshear said, “By recognizing these historical sites as tourism destinations, the trail boosts local economies, supports small businesses, and creates job opportunities in our new Kentucky home.”

Details About The Kentucky African American Heritage Trail

The unveiling of Kentucky’s African American Heritage Trail took place days before the nation celebrates Juneteenth, the federal annual holiday on June 19, which commemorates the freedom of enslaved people in the United States.

“This trail embodies the power of blending education, preservation, and tourism,” stated Lindy Casebier, secretary of the Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “By elevating local history, the people, places, and often untold stories that shaped it, we are able to create meaningful and memorable visitor experiences.”

“This trail not only highlights the pivotal role African Americans have played in shaping Kentucky but also enhances the travel experience by offering authentic, meaningful connections to our shared heritage,” added Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “Visitors are increasingly seeking immersive cultural experiences, and this initiative is a powerful way to showcase the depth and diversity of Kentucky’s story.”

The Bluegrass State is one of several states with Black heritage trails. Two other places that travelers may consider visiting are New Jersey and Vermont. There’s also the Legacy Trail in Clarksville, Tennessee, and an African American Heritage Water Trail that flows through the southern Chicago area.