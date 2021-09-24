Travelers Put Hertz Rental Car On Blast For False Theft Claims

Dozens of travelers— including singer Kelly Price— have come forward to put popular rental car brand, Hertz, on blast after the company put them in some very dangerous situations.

In late May, Kelly Price said the company failed to close out her rental agreement nearly 10 days after she returned a 24-hour rental. To make matters worst, the company then allegedly accused her of having possession of the car and threatened to have her arrested for fraud.

“Mind you, I’ve been speaking to someone every single day,” Price said in a personal social media video. “Hertz has taken nearly an additional $1500 out of my account over the last five days, because they say I still have the car. They’ve double-checked and know the car is there, and they know the lazy young lady behind the desk at the airport is just behind in her paperwork and hasn’t closed out my agreement.”

The singer then explained that an employee of the company harassed her and threatened to have the police come to her house, despite knowing all of this.

For days, she took to Twitter to get answers and publically put the company on blast in hopes of getting some recourse.

@Hertz The FAY employee laughed and said I'll get to it when I get to it. no 1 in customer sac or quality control can do anything about it? HERTZ u keep taking money out of my account everyday! What kind of system gives the local worker more power than upper level management? — Kelly Price (@KellyPrice4Real) May 25, 2021

Someone running the brand’s Twitter account replied saying, “Hello Kelly, I have followed up with you in the existing DM thread.- Caitlyn.”

Hi Caitlyn Ive followed up your DM with everything you asked for and then some and I still have no resolution — Kelly Price (@KellyPrice4Real) May 25, 2021

Kelly Price isn’t the first traveler to experience this with the rental company.

In March 2019, an Arkansas man filed a lawsuit against the company for falsely accusing him of theft. As of this summer, the lawsuit has been updated and now includes over 130 plaintiffs bringing forth similar claims. The travelers span from Florida, Texas, Mississppi, and more.

This week, Hertz began trending again after travelers on social media shared their experiences after one traveler created a post warning others about the false claims of theft. It led to her friend having guns drawn by police in the middle of the night.

Many pointed out Kelly Price’s encounter with Hertz earlier this year, while others spoke about having money taken from their account or encounters with police because Hertz was wrongly accusing them of being in position of cars they turned in.

According to ABC News, Herbert Alford of Michigan sued the company after being wrongly accused of murder. Alford spent nearly 5 years in jail, but his conviction was later overturned once a judge came across evidence acquitted Alford of the crime.

@Hertz terrible customer service. Trip 1 you closed at the Flagstaff airport at 4:00 pm with delayed flights and I get zero support from your support desk. Had to go to @Enterprise to get a rental. Trip 2 you checked my car in a day early and can not provide a much needed receipt — Jimmy Range (@JimmyRange) May 22, 2021

He says that once he was initially accused, he asked the rental company to turn over a receipt that would have proved his innocent from the beginning. The company failed to do so, despite several attempts. It wasn’t until years later that they finally turned over the document. However, Alford had already spent time in prison.

“Being away from my family and my kids. I had an 11-year-old I was missing field trips with. It was unbelievable. Even though it came out that I didn’t do it, people still look at me like, oh, he’s been in prison.”

With many of the recent claims, and claims over the last few years, Hertz filed for bankruptcy. The company is now working to revamp it’s executive team, according to The Wall Street Journal.

