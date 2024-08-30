Keith Lee continues to share his controversial opinions on food scenes nationwide, but a restaurant at his latest stop in Washington, D.C. has addressed the online personality’s commentary.

Lee has risen to internet stardom due to his approachable spirit and honest reviews of restaurants across the country. However, as his platform has garnered more attention, so have the critics against him and some of the restaurants he dislikes. Lest to say, Lee’s opinion has become make or break for establishments – and both he and restaurant owners know it.

Case in point, Lee told his 16.5 million TikTok followers in late August that he wouldn’t disclose all the restaurants he’s visited while food reviewing the greater Washington, D.C. area, commonly called the DMV (short for D.C., Maryland, and Virginia). The TikToker said it was to protect the businesses that didn’t gain his stamp of approval.

However, the TikToker’s good intentions were no match for internet detectives who wanted to know where he went to eat. Shortly after Lee shared his video, online users began connecting the dots between photos shared in his post and pictures food establishments have shared online of their meals.

Found the plates Keith Lee posted. The pics came from Google reviews. Who suggested this place??!! I’ve never heard of them until now. pic.twitter.com/H0SCj24rei — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) August 27, 2024

Soul Wingz Authentic Soul Food Diner is one of the businesses caught up in the controversy. X users implied the food truck is somewhere Lee tried out and didn’t rock with. That said, the restaurant has consistently denied that the online food critic ever tried its food.

“We are not mad at @keith_lee125. We appreciate the attention and positive interaction, with almost 500,000 views just on our page. But we will address those negative comments trashing our business. Especially those that are doing 1-star reviews, saying this is for Keith Lee,” Soulz Wingz wrote in an August 28 Instagram story. “If we don’t protect our brand, who will? God is still amazing.”

The food truck also reposted a seemingly now-deleted Instagram Story in which Lee reiterated that he never tried its food despite being invited. The TikToker explained that he included photos of the restaurant’s meals in his post although he never went there because it was still a part of his experience in the DMV. He added that he didn’t seem like the target audience for Soul Wingz, so he ultimately didn’t try them out.

In the caption of that post, Soul Wingz said, “We stand by our pictures and products. Stop by and experience what we have to offer.”

An X user screenshotted the food truck saying, “We stand by our food.”

Not the restaurant outted themselves 😭😭😭



I’m holleringgggg pic.twitter.com/C6LKVU1AUn — META K 👾 (@thelettrk) August 28, 2024

What Was Keith Lee’s Overall Take On D.C.’s Food Scene?

In his post, Lee tried to protect some of the DMV businesses from getting harsh online backlash. Still, the TikToker was clear that many establishments didn’t meet his mark, whether in regards to food, customer service, cleanliness, or a combination of factors.

In one clip in his now-viral video, he disapprovingly discussed someone handling food without gloves while allegedly touching cash. In another, the TikToker asked someone whether their business had running water.

Lee uplifted some of the area’s restaurants despite the negative aspects of his D.C. food scene experience. In his video, he shared that he invested $30,000 into DMV culinary establishments. Axios detailed that the “Keith Lee Effect” included thousand-dollar tips, paying for other customers’ food, and donations to restaurants.

Lee has received some backlash for his review of the DMV’s food scene. Some have argued that he didn’t try the best the area has to offer. Others claimed the 27-year-old married father of two has an ill-equipped palate.

I knew Keith Lee was lost when he went to a carry out in SE DC, 😂😂why you doing food tours to eat take out rice and chicken. — brian. (@GRXNDEUR_) August 27, 2024

I watch Keith Lee’s videos for entertainment. I think his palette is very limited, so he tends to try the same food no matter the city. — 🇰🇪 (@evelynvwoodsen) August 23, 2024

“We made a decision as a family and a team, and also a personal decision, to not post most of them,” Lee explained of the D.C. food spots he went to. “Out of those twelve, I probably only have one or two more that I will post. The reason for that? A lot of those videos, in my opinion, aren’t constructive at all.”