ACCRA, Ghana — A massive fire swept through Kantamanto Market in the early hours of Jan. 2, destroying more than 100 shops and causing millions of cedis in damages. The blaze, which began around 1:19 a.m. local time, has left traders reeling as firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) worked tirelessly to bring the flames under control.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) cut power to the area to aid firefighting efforts, but the fire spread rapidly, consuming nearby structures, including the Ghana Commercial Bank building. Alex King Nartey, a spokesperson for the GNFS, described the situation as “very serious” in an interview with JoyNews.

Traders Count Their Losses After The Fire

The fire at Kantamanto Market is expected to have significant economic repercussions for traders and the local economy. As one of Accra’s largest markets, Kantamanto is crucial to the city’s commercial landscape. The destruction of goods and infrastructure will undoubtedly affect supply chains and livelihoods in the short term.

The fire has left many traders devastated, with some losing their entire livelihoods overnight.

“I have lost everything. Attempts to rescue some of my goods proved futile. I didn’t get one pesewa from here. I collected a loan to do this business. We will rise from these ashes. It’s not easy. My wife also sells ladies’ clothing; she has lost everything,” said Joshua Tetteh, speaking to Citi Newsroom.

Calls For Action

While some traders suspect arson, the GNFS has stated that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Authorities now face the challenge of investigating the cause and implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Calls for better infrastructure, improved safety protocols, and support for affected traders are growing louder in the wake of this disaster.