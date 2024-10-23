Located in Kansas City, the world’s first barbecue museum is preparing to open its doors in Spring 2025. The Museum of BBQ promises to be “a feast of the senses,” featuring historical storytelling elements and exhibits. The museum will also have a BBQ beans ball pit and a gift shop filled with culinary delights, merchandise, and apparel. At the Sauce Bar, foodies will get to taste-test different BBQ flavor profiles.

The 4,223 square-foot Kansas City space will be on the second floor of the Crown Center Shops. Museum co-founder Jonathan Bender detailed why Kansas City – a barbecue capital – is a premiere destination for the world’s first museum dedicated to the early cooking method. He is reportedly opening the new local landmark with chef and restaurateur Alex Pope.

Notably, Kansas City has its own unique BBQ sauce style and over 100 barbecue restaurants. It’s also home to the largest barbecue competition in the world, the American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

“Kansas City is a natural home for the Museum of BBQ,” noted Bender, according to a press release. “Barbecue is synonymous with the city because of the rich traditions here and we’re proud to bring the world’s first museum dedicated to barbecue to KC.”

“We want you to play and learn and come away with an appreciation for the joy and community that is part of barbecue culture,” he added.

What Else Can Visitors Expect At The Museum Of BBQ?

Guests will learn about the six core elements of BBQ—the meat, spice/rub, wood, fire, smoke, and sauce. They will also discover America’s uniquely distinctive BBQ spots: Kansas City, Memphis, the Carolinas, and Texas.

“This is where BBQ comes alive,” Bender touted of the forthcoming museum. In a conversation with CNN, he added, “And butchers and pitmasters are among the very best storytellers I’ve met. Barbecue isn’t just food. It’s culture.”

Those interested in details about the Museum of BBQ’s official opening date, and tickets, are encouraged to register for the new landmark’s newsletter.