Kamala Harris hard launched her presidential bid on July 30 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta to a turnout of around 10,000 — her biggest 2024 campaign crowd yet.

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion roused attendees with spirited and passionate performances of her songs “Hot Sh*t,” “Savage,” and “Mamushi.” The women’s reproductive rights activist, a Texas State University alum and philanthropist, also performed her Billboard hit “Body.”

“If you love your body, make some noise,” she told the crowd. “And if you want to keep loving your bodies, ladies, you know who to vote for.”

“I’m so happy to be here Atlanta,” Megan added before mobilizing her fans, aka the “Hotties.” She said, “We’re about to make history with the first female president. The first Black female president. Let’s get this done, Hotties – Hotties for Harris.”

Speeches from rapper Quavo and Morehouse graduate Tyler Greene followed the female MC’s set. Voting rights activist and former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams was present at the rally, backing Harris. Also in attendance were state Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“I am very clear: The path to the White House runs right through this state,” Harris told the crowd. “So, Georgia, in the next 98 days, we have our work cut out for us. And this is not going to be easy. This is hard work, but we like hard work. Hard work is good work,” she added toward the speech’s end.

What Travels Are Next For The Kamala Harris Campaign?

Harris kicked off her campaign on July 23 in Milwaukee. She is currently the only candidate heading into this month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Axios reported that on August 1, the majority of the party’s delegates voted in favor of Harris being on the November 2024 election ballot against republican representative Donald Trump. The vote makes her the first Black and South Asian-American woman to become the presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party.

The current VP plans to formally accept the nomination in early August. Moreover, Politico details that Harris is expected to reveal her running mate at her August 6 Philadelphia rally.