Napa Valley, California, its neighbor Sonoma, distant cousin Paso Robles, and Willamette Valley, Oregon, get all the wine love in the West and Pacific Northwest. Calling these areas popular is an understatement, as tens of millions visit annually.

Oversaturated places often offer underwhelming experiences and crowded spaces. However, that’s not the case with wineries in Yakima Valley. This wine region caters to travelers who crave intimacy and intentional connection. Here’s why Black travelers should visit Washington’s overlooked wine region.

What Makes Yakima Valley Special

Yakima Valley is a 70-mile-long valley that cultivates over 17,000 acres of vineyards. It’s the state’s first federally recognized American Viticultural Area (AVAs). The region is known for Chardonnay, Riesling, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah. More significant than the region’s varietals is the climate. Sunnier days and cooler nights allow for natural acidity that brings out vibrant fruit flavors.

Admittedly, I don’t consider myself a wine connoisseur. I find wine tastings intimidating and challenging to remember what wine has floral, fruity, oak, or spicy notes. Yet, I was impressed with how much I could take in and remember on our weekend adventure. I attribute that retention to Yakima Valley’s inviting and approachable wine culture.

What stood out to me is how involved winemakers and owners are with their guests. It’s not uncommon to see winemakers on the property on any given day. Wine tastings don’t get better than this rare opportunity to nerd out with winemakers to expand your palette.

Traveri Cellars. Yakima Valley Tourism

Wineries To Visit During Your Stay In Yakima Valley

Think of Yakima Valley wineries as farm to tasting or farm to bottle. According to Adam Stewart, a spokesperson for Visit Yakima Valley, the region has over 90 wineries. A weekend or even a month is not enough, but here are some highlights:

Frichette Winery

Situated in Washington’s Red Mountain AVA, Frichette Winery is a Black-owned and woman-owned boutique winery founded by Shae and Greg Frichette. Shae was raised in South Carolina, and while hundreds of miles away from home, she brings authentic Southern hospitality to the tasting experience. The winery is known for its exceptional red wines, and its unique label is named after Shae herself: Sashay Wines. If you time your visit right, be sure to attend the winery’s annual Soul Food Dinner.

Gilbert Cellars

There is so much to love about Gilbert Cellars, but the entertainment here is second to none. Each summer, Gilber Cellars hosts Music in the Vines to vibe out with good music. Tickets are required for its popular annual music celebration. The team is always trying something different to keep guests entertained.

Located at Hackett Ranch, the family is fifth-generation fruit growers. This charming winery features sweeping views and lovely spaces to sip and savor its world-class wines.

Tirriddis Sparkling Wines

One of the newest wineries in the region is Tirriddis. Located in Prosser, three college friends, Andrew Gerow, Gabriel Crowell, and Matthew Doutney, founded Tirriddis in 2021. The trio utilizes the traditional method to make their sparkling wines. The brand’s name comes from Tirage, Riddle, and Disgorge—the three steps to naturally produce sparkling wines.

Yakima Valley Tourism

Freehand Cellars

Nothing is more magical and heartwarming than witnessing the magic of the sun setting on Mt. Hood, the vistas, and the orchards at Freehand Cellars. Founded by architects seeking a venue to expand upon artistic expression and love of everything handmade. The winery is located in the Rattlesnake Hills and has incomparable views and delicious food. We highly recommend booking the Airstream on Airbnb for a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

Brunch and Bubbles at Treveri Cellars

One of the most sought-after experiences for locals and visitors in Yakima Valley is Sunday brunch at the family-owned operation Treveri because it already has the key ingredient for the perfect brunch: bubbles. Treveri is the state’s premier sparkling wine house. Most people in Washington State hate being mistaken for Washington, D.C. In the case of Treveri, the team would not be surprised if you get the two mixed up because it’s also one of the go-to brands for the head chef at the U.S. State Department.

Hyatt Vineyards

Leland and Lynda Hyatt crafted Hyatt’s legacy over 40 years ago. In 1983, what started as a simple vineyard planting turned into a booming full-production winery. Now, the next generation is honoring its rich tradition and excellence to build on the best parts of Hyatt’s past while bringing an innovative approach to creating extraordinary experiences and legacy wines.

LaPierre Farms And Winery

Another new kid on the block is LaPierre Farms & Winery. The Certified Organic Farming operation has been in business for over 30 years, but winemaking is the family’s latest venture. This is another excellent option in Zillah if views are important to your wine-tasting experience. Mt. Adams and Mt. Rainer are the backdrop on one side, and their organic fruit sits on the other. The family-owned and operated business offers fresh organic fruit in its fruit cellar and will seasonally offer u-pick for fun family adventures.

Here’s What Else To Do When You’re Not Tasting Wine

Stephanie Forrer

Visit Black-Owned The Alignment Co.

The Alignment Co. is one of the few black-owned and operated businesses in Yakima. It is a fine jewelry, crystal, and art collective that focuses on bringing the purist form of energy to the surface and into people’s spaces.

Meet with The Yakima Book Co (The Traveling Book Bus)

The Yakima Book Co., also known as The Traveling Book Bus, is a unique mobile bookstore that brings a curated selection of books directly to communities in and around Yakima. It’s a BIPOC- and women-owned business promoting diverse voices.

Dinner at Crafted

Hands down, our favorite restaurant. 3x James Beard-nominated chef Dan Koommoo and his wife Mollie opened Crafted in 2016 with an intentional commitment to foragers and farmers in the Pacific Northwest. Their farm-to-table restaurant is in downtown Yakima. What’s fun is watching your food come to life. The kitchen team collaborates to build the menu, which changes constantly in alignment with fresh, seasonal foods from the region.

Book A Hike With Cowiche Canyon Conservancy Snow Mountain Ranch

Cowiche Creek winds between towering cliffs of basalt and andesite. Once a railroad line, the 3-mile Cowiche Canyon trail makes nine creek crossings. For an easy hike, book a hike with the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.

Brunch at Brunch Bliss and Bubbles

Brunch Bliss and Bubbles is a lively and entertaining brunch experience with a creative menu, including pancake, Mimosa, or Paloma flights. The restaurant owner didn’t leave one shade of pink out for this playful brunch experience.