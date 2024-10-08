NBA player for the Miami Heat Jimmy Butler recently welcomed cameras into his Southern California mansion.

The 35-year-old power forward, nicknamed “Jimmy Buckets” took Architectural Digest through his home in a YouTube video published on October 3. The first two rooms of the player’s home were his art-filled foyer and “live music room.” He described the latter as a special area for when musically inclined friends wanted to have a jam session. The athlete recalled telling his interior designer to “get freaky with it” in terms of the room’s design. He mentioned wanting lots of “light” – light floors, natural light, and white walls.

Butler’s bedroom has muted colors and warm wood tones. He has a custom bed and a balcony overlooking a stunning view that gives him his own “little piece of Italy.” The large en suite bathroom boasts floor-to-ceiling marble with warm and golden-toned streaks.

In the kitchen, Butler shared that his daughter Rylee is the only one in his home who sits for meals – of course, in her high chair. The sizable cooking area had grey cabinetry, black modern hardware, and white marble counters accented with more grey.

The conservatory is a window and natural light-filled space with whites, creams, black paneling, and pops of green plant life. Butler said he was fond of the terracotta-colored tiled flooring, which also reminded him of Italy. The Miami Heat player noted that the tiered and modern-looking chandelier was custom-made.

What Else Did Jimmy Butler Showcase In His SoCal Home?

The six-time NBA All-Star has a moody, dimly lit, and luxe wine cellar. He referred to it as his “new favorite part of the house.” The cellar includes a sipping area, a curved hallway, and a larger collector’s room – all of which were filled with wine bottles. Butler said Mark Wahlberg introduced him to his now-favorite wine, a 2010 Sassicaia. Another beloved bottle in the athlete’s wine collection is his 1973 Chateau Mouton Rothschild, a Bordeaux red blend.

Outside included a pool, a sand volleyball court, an outdoor kitchen, and lots of seating for entertaining and playing dominos. The NBA champ loves playing dominos and dominating his competition in the table game. He noted that the activity is how his father taught him to count.

Butler’s home also includes a formal dining room and a private cinema. The property is additionally home to the first location of BigFace Coffee Shop, which sells Butler’s coffee brand of the same name (BigFace).

“I just like Southern California because you’ve got all the space that you need,” the athlete noted of being outside San Diego. “It’s quiet – I like that. I just want to be around my people, I want to do what I want to do and not bother anybody. What a better place to do it but Southern California?”

“I grew up with a whole bunch of nothing. So I’ve dreamed of having a home for myself, for my family, and I put everything into this house,” the Tomball, Texas, native told AD. “This is for my kids. I do this to inspire — to show that if you want something you can go get it.”

See inside Butler’s beautiful SoCal home below.