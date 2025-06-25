JetBlue Airways is withdrawing from Miami International Airport (MIA) starting September 3 to reduce costs. JetBlue’s Director of Corporate Communications, Derek Dombrowski, provided insight to the Miami Herald regarding the carrier’s South Florida service change.

“To free aircraft for new routes, we’ve recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights, including between Boston and Miami,” said Dombrowski. “We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed.”

Greg Chin, Communications Director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, detailed that MIA received word on June 20 of JetBlue’s forthcoming departure.

What Else Should I Know About JetBlue’s Service Stopping At MIA?

JetBlue is nixing flights booked to or from MIA on or after September 3. Dombrowski noted that the airline will give those passengers the option to “fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment.”

JetBlue started flying out of MIA in 2021 to broaden its presence in South Florida. Although it once had as many as 14 daily flights at the Miami flight hub, its current schedule is significantly reduced in comparison. The carrier maintains a strong presence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where it is reportedly the second-largest airline in the area. The latter airport also serves the South Florida area.

On June 24, JetBlue shared an exciting announcement for passengers flying from Orlando International Airport (MCO), which is in Central Florida. The airline will begin offering its luxurious Mint experience on flights from MCO to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas, starting October 30.

“As we celebrate 25 years in Orlando, this marks an exciting new chapter for us and our Central Florida customers, who can now enjoy lie-flat seats, curated restaurant-style dining, and premium benefits on a new leisure route, just in time for the winter travel season,” Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships, said in part.