In this review, we take a closer look at WestJet, one of Canada’s most popular airlines, to help you decide if it’s the right choice for your next trip. Whether you’re planning a domestic getaway or an international adventure, we’ll break down WestJet’s reputation, services, and overall flight experience. Plus, we’ll highlight the best time to find deals and promotions offered to help you save. So, is WestJet the right airline for you? Let’s find out.

Justin Hu

WestJet Airline Overview

WestJet, founded in 1996, is a major Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and serves over 100 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Known for affordability, WestJet ranks as Canada’s second-largest airline, with a business model catering to budget-conscious travelers while offering premium service options.

Is WestJet Reliable?

Generally speaking, WestJet has a solid reputation for on-time flights and customer service. In 2023, WestJet achieved an OTP (On-Time Performance) of 82.5%, placing it among the top-performing airlines in North America for punctuality. WestJet reports a cancellation rate below 1.5%, comparable to industry averages. Weather-related disruptions account for most delays, particularly during Canada’s harsh winters.

According to recent statistics, WestJet typically has a high on-time performance rate compared to its competitors in the Canadian airline industry.

WestJet Customer Service: What to Expect

WestJet’s customer service has received mixed reviews for its staff, both on the ground and in the air. Although WestJet’s flight attendants are known for being attentive and ensuring passengers have an enjoyable in-flight experience, there are other reviews to consider. Sometimes delays in climates as harsh as winter cannot be circumvented.

WestJet also provides its fliers with multiple channels for customer support, including phone lines, email, and social media, ensuring passengers can get the help they need if something goes wrong. That said, as with most budget carriers, some passengers report slower response times during peak seasons.

WestJet In-Flight Experience

WestJet offers a balanced in-flight experience tailored to various budgets. In terms of seating, WestJet’s arrangements include standard economy class seating with reasonable legroom for a budget airline. For those seeking extra comfort, WestJet’s premium services include Premium Plus seating, which offers more space, priority boarding, and enhanced dining options.

WestJet also offers a decent selection of in-flight entertainment, including movies, TV shows, and music, depending on the flight. While not as extensive as some larger international carriers, it’s sufficient for shorter and mid-range flights.

WestJet Baggage Policy and Fees

WestJet’s baggage policy aligns with industry norms. Passengers are allowed one free carry-on bag, and checked luggage fees apply based on the ticket type and weight of the bag. Fees range from $30–$50 CAD ($21-35 USD) for the first bag, depending on ticket class. WestJet’s baggage policies are transparent, and you can easily check prices on their website before booking your flight.

WestJet vs Other Airlines: How Does It Compare?

How does WestJet compare to other airlines in Canada and beyond?

Metric WestJet Air Canada Southwest Airlines Affordability ✔ Affordable ✖ Higher fares ✔ Budget-friendly On-Time Performance 82.5% 80.9% 83.5% Fleet Size 180+ aircraft 300+ aircraft 750+ aircraft International Reach Limited Extensive Limited

Is WestJet a Good Option for International Flights?

WestJet’s international offerings are more limited than global carriers but provide great value for nearby destinations to the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean. If you’re flying abroad on a budget, WestJet’s international flights provide a good balance of affordability and comfort. Keep in mind that WestJet’s economy class may not have the same level of amenities as larger international airlines, but for a low-cost flight, it’s a solid choice.

WestJet Deals and Booking Process

WestJet frequently offers deals, especially during off-peak seasons. For the lowest fares, book on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. Check their rewards page for exclusive promotions, and save more by bundling flights with hotels or car rentals. Keep holidays in mind for significant savings opportunities.

So, Is WestJet a Good Airline?

For travelers seeking budget-friendly flights without sacrificing quality, WestJet is a solid option.

Pros:

Affordable fares.

High on-time performance.

Friendly and accessible customer service.

Cons:

Limited international destinations compared to global carriers.

Economy class amenities are basic for long-haul flights.

Pro Tip: To maximize savings, book early and monitor fare deals through WestJet’s website or app.