Nestled along the picturesque Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore, Maryland, is famous for its stunning waterfront, diverse culture, and renowned attractions like the National Aquarium and Fort McHenry. Dubbed “Charm City”, Baltimore’s unique blend of history and modernity makes it an intriguing destination, but like any bustling metropolis, there are concerns travelers should keep in mind for a safe trip. It’s a rare thing to boast a crime rate four to five times higher than the national average.

In this guide, we’ll look at the city’s current landscape, crime statistics, and practical tips to help you navigate the city confidently.

Is Baltimore Safe for Tourists and Solo Travelers?

Baltimore, Maryland is a top-five contender for one of the USA’s most violent cities, per Baltimorewitness.org. Much of the crime, however, happens in gang-ridden and poverty-stricken neighborhoods. This higher concentration in certain neighborhoods can disproportionately impact the city’s overall perception. And recent statistics from the Baltimore Police Department indicate notable declines in violent crime overall, including double-digit reductions in homicides and shootings for the beginning of 2024.

Crime Statistics and Trends:

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program, Baltimore’s overall crime rate also remains above the national average, particularly in violent crime categories like assault and robbery. In 2022, the city reported approximately 46 homicides per 100,000 residents, a decrease from previous years (2021 was 57 per 100,000). Property crimes, including theft and burglary, have also seen a decline.

Common Scams to be Aware of in Baltimore

Petty crimes such as pickpocketing can occur, particularly in crowded tourist areas. Be mindful of your belongings and keep them secure. Avoid displaying valuables openly and consider traveling with a companion for added security.

How to Stay Safe in Baltimore

Choose accommodations in tourist-friendly neighborhoods such as the Inner Harbor or Mount Vernon. Stay aware of your surroundings, practicing the same caution you would in most large cities. Use reliable transportation, preferring rideshare services after dark. Plan activities during daylight hours and engage in popular tourist attractions. Share your itinerary with someone you trust and check in regularly.

Where to Stay in Baltimore

Consider neighborhoods like the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, Guilford, Canton, South Baltimore and Mount Vernon for accommodations. Lower crime rates and proximity to major attractions make them essential. Traveling a shorter distance from the big attractions to where you’re staying will help you stay safe on your trip to Baltimore.

Reputable Hotel Recommendations and Ideal Regions for Travelers

Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore: Located in the Inner Harbor with excellent views and amenities.

The Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore: A luxury option that offers top-notch service and security.

Best Time to Visit Baltimore

The best time to visit Baltimore is during the spring (April to June) and fall (September to November) when the weather is mild, and various festivals and events take place.

Summer is peak season, which means you’ll need to brace yourself for a crowd of fellow tourists and immense humidity. However, this is also when you’ll encounter the beach, festivals, and ideal waterfront views. Keep in mind, though, that this might be outweighed by how high the hotel rates are in peak season.

People Also Ask

Is it safe to walk around Baltimore at night?

While many areas in Baltimore are safe to walk at night, it’s advisable to stay in well-lit, populated areas and avoid isolated pockets.

What neighborhoods should I avoid in Baltimore?

According to Deepsentinal.com: Hopkins—Middle East, West Baltimore, Cherry Hill, Berea Area, Highlandtown, Fairfield Area, Greenmount East, Morrell Park, and Pulaski.

Are there any health advisories for Baltimore?

It is advisable to stay updated on local health advisories, news, and social media platforms, especially during flu season.

Should You Still Travel Here?

Baltimore, Maryland is worth a visit. For more detailed insights into Baltimore’s safety and crime statistics, explore resources like the Baltimore Police Department’s Annual Report or the FBI Crime Statistics. Keep abreast with local advisories.

Alternative Destinations Worth Considering:

If safety remains a concern, nearby cities like Annapolis or Washington, D.C., may offer similar cultural experiences with more amiable safety profiles.