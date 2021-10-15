Here's How To Win A 12-Day Trip To Ireland Courtesy of Insight Vacations

Ireland would definitely like to see you in the Emerald Isle soon. But if budget is a concern, Insight Vacations would like to offer you a chance to win a 12-day, all-expenses-paid trip.

From Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, Insight’s The Road to Ireland contest page will be updated daily with a new clue and question that contestants will need to answer for a chance to win a trip for two on Insight’s Country Roads of Ireland tour in 2022. Contestants will have until 11:59 p.m. PST on Oct. 29 to submit all their final answers.

Clues to the answers will be found throughout Insight Vacations’ Ireland tour pages on their website. On the final day of the contest, contestants will need to answer five questions correctly, and will then be entered into a raffle to win the prize. The winner will be notified the week of November 1.

“American travelers are returning to Ireland, where they will be greeted with the genuine warmth and generosity that the Irish are so well known for,” said Guy Young, president of Insight Vacations. “Ireland continues to be one of the most popular destinations for our Insight guests and we are delighted to be partnering with Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland on this promotion.”

Part of Insight’s Country Roads itineraries, the Country Roads of Ireland journey will take travelers off-the-beaten-path, away from iconic tourist sites, to explore hidden retreats with farm-to-table dining and unique experiences in the Irish countryside.

The winner will fill their Irish bucket list with several unique experiences offered on this 12-day trip. Guided by local experts, guests will explore the Emerald Isle in-depth. Starting the tour in Dublin, they’ll experience a VIP guided visit of Trinity College in Dublin – with VIP entry to see The Book of Kells. In Kilkenny, guests will try their hand at hurling, a 3,000-year-old sport, in a private lesson with a professional.

A sustainable MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® experience in Killarney, they’ll meet passionate restaurant owners at their beautiful 19th Green Guesthouse to enjoy a delicious meal made from fresh ingredients that are sourced within a five-mile radius, learning about sustainable consumption and the benefits of eating fresh homegrown produce. Along the way, they’ll see the Ring of Kerry, visit Blarney Castle to see the famous Stone of Eloquence, and step onto Giant’s Causeway with it’s basalt columns carved onto the coast by volcanic lava.

In Killarney, guests have the choice to hike through Killarney National Park or enjoy a memorable ride on a horse-drawn jaunting car with the local jarveys. There’s no better way to experience sightseeing in Londonderry than with one of Northern Ireland’s best storytellers, Ronan. A Unique Insight Experience, travelers will venture inside the city walls, exploring the Gothic Guildhall and the Georgian houses of Shipquay Street.

The contest begins Oct. 18 at www.insightvacations.com/en-us/the-road-to-ireland. May the luck of the Irish be with you!

