The case of 22-year-old Joshua Riibe from Iowa has raised concerns about passport security and legal rights in foreign countries. According to the New York Post, last month, Dominican Republic authorities confiscated Riibe’s passport and cell phone during an investigation into the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki. The 20-year-old Konanki vanished on March 6, 2025, while on spring break with five friends at a beach near the Riu Republica Hotel in Punta Cana.

Hotel surveillance footage revealed Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, originally from Rock Rapids, Iowa, was among the last people to see Konanki alive. While authorities clarified he was never considered a suspect, Riibe found himself confined to the hotel premises for approximately two weeks, unable to leave Dominican soil.

“Ever since my passport was taken, it’s very rare I’m alone,” Riibe testified before a Dominican judge. “I can’t go anywhere. I really want to be home. Hug my family and friends.”

Legal Battle In The Dominican Republic

The case intensified when Riibe and his legal team filed a writ of habeas corpus challenging what they described as his “de facto detention” in the country. A dramatic courtroom hearing ensued, where prosecutors claimed Riibe had simply lost his passport—a claim he firmly denied.

On March 18, Judge Edwin Rijo ruled in Riibe’s favor, citing unlawful detention that exceeded the maximum 48-hour period permitted under Dominican law. The judge emphasized that Riibe was merely a witness and, as such, could not be legally detained.

Following the court’s decision, Riibe opted to apply for a new passport at the U.S. Consulate rather than accept the return of his original document, citing privacy concerns. His attorneys at Guzmán Ariza, the largest law firm in the Dominican Republic, confirmed the passport was promptly issued.

On March 19, Riibe boarded a JetBlue flight from Santo Domingo to San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking what should have been the end of his ordeal. However, NotiCentro reports that complications arose when he was briefly held in Puerto Rico due to issues with his new passport not being properly stamped.

Implications For American Travelers

Travel safety experts emphasize that Riibe’s experience is a critical warning for Americans traveling internationally. Passports can be requested or confiscated for various reasons in foreign countries, often leaving travelers with limited recourse.

The State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program provides an important resource for Americans abroad, allowing them to register their trips with the government. This registration lets officials quickly contact travelers with safety information or emergency evacuation notices.

While Riibe has returned home, the search for Konanki continues to evolve. According to Riibe’s account to investigators, he and Konanki had been kissing in the ocean when a large wave pulled them further out. He says he helped bring her back to shore, where he vomited. When he looked up, Konanki, who had said she would retrieve her belongings, had vanished.